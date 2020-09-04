Two bills intended to amend a $500 aid program and submit the rules and regulations for the program were passed unanimously by the Guam Legislature on Wednesday.

The bills relate to the "Ayuda I Mangafa" Help for Families Program, an initiative that was enacted in June but required amendments to address deficiencies. The program's funding, according to the enabling legislation that lapsed into law, must come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act "as long as CARES Act funds are available."

Adelup has said the CARES Act doesn't fall under legislative authority.

The bills are being sent to the governor's office. The governor has 10 days to act on the bill, or it will become law if no action is taken.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will have 15 working days from enactment to implement the program.

The program allows families with multiple eligible dependents to receive $500 for each dependent.

Relief for families

"Our action today brings us one step closer to providing our families excluded from the federal stimulus program the relief they have been waiting for," stated Sen. Amanda Shelton, who proffered the bills. "The 'Ayuda I Mangafa' Help for Families Program will make our families with young adult dependents continuing their studies and families with individuals with disabilities whole."

She added, "I thank my colleagues for their support of the AIM Program and working together to implement this program quickly."

The governor has criticized the appropriation of CARES Act funds, saying the Legislature has no authority over the funds.

Sen. James Moylan said that based on her statements, the governor could give $500 to residents without legislative action, and requiring lawmakers to go to session for the bills "only delays getting money to the people."