Three bills related to addressing sanitation and facilities issues at Guam Department of Education schools were passed unanimously by the Guam Legislature on Tuesday night.

Fourteen senators were present and voted. Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes was absent and excused from voting.

Lawmakers passed the following measures:

• Bill 29-37, which makes corrections and amendments to administrative rules and regulations related to updating sanitation regulations to promote the health and safety of schools.

• Bill 46-37, which provides temporary, expedited procurement protest procedures for acquisitions funded with American Rescue Plan funds allotted to GDOE.

• Bill 32-37, which appropriates $30 million to GDOE for school infrastructure, repair and maintenance.

The three measures were the subject of an emergency session that began Monday.

Voting passed by quickly Tuesday night, but some senators had much to say about the events that transpired over the prior two days.

The emergency session coincided with a special session called by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to debate pay raises for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan.

A majority of lawmakers have repeatedly put the special session on hold in favor of pushing through with bills in the emergency session, despite multiple calls for special session by the governor.

22% pay raises

The Legislature began deliberating on the pay raise measure Wednesday afternoon.

“In the midst of trying to deal with an emergency, we also have to deal with another measure that is going to need, equally, that amount of money. And we're going to have to take it from the backs of our people – from the taxpayers,” said Republican minority leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. Tuesday night.

He took issue with the governor's rhetoric, which was highly critical of senators delaying debate on her bill to fund the pay raises, which she approved to begin next month.

“In the attempt to be able to derail us, to disenfranchise us, to ridicule us, to accuse us of not wanting to take care of the priorities of our people, there's this thing called 'black ops' in politics that doesn't have a place here,” he added.

The governor approved a 22% pay increase for employees under the General Pay Plan at the end of January and submitted legislation to fund implementation.

Bill 24 failed to make the agenda for regular session later this month, prompting the governor's call for special session.

The increases are the latest part of a series of pay raises for government employees under various pay scales. The measure, Bill 24-37, was amended to include appropriations to additional agencies and the Judiciary of Guam, to create parity with pay raises to line agencies, increasing the funding needed from $16 million to more than $20 million.

Acting GDOE Superintendent Judith Won Pat testified Tuesday that the department could benefit from more money for capital improvement projects, but she believed that could be done without “sacrificing” employee pay raises.

At the time of Won Pat's testimony, Bill 32, the school repair and maintenance funding measure, would have drawn $30 million from general fund excess revenues in fiscal year 2023, the same pot of money eyed for the pay raises. Meanwhile, the latest general fund report indicates there is, currently, only about $45 million in excess. Won Pat proposed a long-term maintenance effort that could be supported through appropriations of $5 million per year.

There was an attempt to scale down the $30 million appropriation Tuesday night, but that was rejected. However, lawmakers did adopt a compromise from Speaker Therese Terlaje that maintained the $30 million figure, but only took $20 million from fiscal 2023, while the remaining $10 million will come from fiscal 2024 funds.

On Tuesday night, Blas said the emergency session showed lawmakers could resolve issues through compromise – even if that isn't always clear to the watching public.

Fake amendment

He added that he would stand with fellow lawmakers, regardless of party of affiliation, to defend against lies and accusations, but more so when a member of his caucus is under attack, apparently referring to a fake amendment disseminated Tuesday that was attributed to Republican Sen. Chris Duenas, the author of Bill 32.

The fake amendment stated that funding already allotted for pay raises to teachers and administrators would be “reprogrammed” for the maintenance and facilities of schools. It was shared on social media by the Progressive Democrats of Guam but was removed, with an apology, after Duenas made statements about it on the floor.

The only amendment Duenas proffered Tuesday was standard language reworking the fiscal 2023 budget to account for the appropriation to GDOE.

Julian Janssen, chapter leader for the Progressive Democrats of Guam, has said that he received the “fake” amendment from someone at the central office of the Guam Legislature and that he believed it to be legitimate at that time.

Janssen is also listed as an employee of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, according to the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter staffing pattern on the agency's website. While he did not name anyone explicitly, Blas called for the public termination of the individual “responsible.”

“Do not accuse one of the members in here for simply doing their jobs. … This institution is an equal branch of government … and if you decide that you want to go against the (Legislature), you'd better have your facts straight and do not use our own instruments to further your malicious, stupid act,” Blas said.

In his own closing remarks, Duenas said he did not have any more anger left, but that he was hurt.

“You know when my forgiveness will happen? My forgiveness will happen after that individual or whoever perpetrated this crime against this institution feels the justice of the justice system,” Duenas said. “But I wasn't hurt about that. I'm hurt because of the people I love. … I'm sorry sometimes that I put my family through some of the things that I have to try to serve.”

Duenas filed a criminal complaint for forgery against Janssen, who maintains that he received the amendment from a legislative central office staffer.

Sen. Thomas Fisher joined Blas and Duenas and accused Janssen “of an attempt to corruptly influence the action” of the Legislature and to “criminally attempt” to influence the Legislature, adding that he hoped the Guam Police Department would arrest him shortly.

Fisher also said that Janssen should be fired immediately “for his entirely undemocratic and corrupt attempt” at influencing the Legislature. And because he had no faith in the chain of command, Fisher said Janssen's chain of command should resign immediately, although he said Tuesday that he believed Janssen was an employee of Adelup.

Regarding calls for termination, Janssen has said that he is a classified employee of GovGuam and has freedom under the Mini Hatch Act to express his opinions.