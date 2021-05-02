A bill to expand ethics training to all government of Guam employees and legislation to create a transshipment task force are among the measures that were passed by members of the Guam Legislature Friday.

While it was ultimately adopted, Resolution 55-36 received five "no" votes from lawmakers. In part, the resolution calls for the Department of Defense to "prevent further damages and desecration activities related to the (live-fire training range complex) at Tailålo’ in order to prevent irreparable harm to Guam’s drinking water supply and to the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer."

The resolution garnered heated debate among lawmakers during session, as they discussed whether it unfairly criticized the military's involvement in the pollution of Guam's groundwater resources.

Several senators took issue with the measure’s lack of acknowledgement of bad acts by local residents and companies, and inaction from the local government that affect the health of the underground drinking water source.

On Friday, Sens. Anthony Ada, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas and James Moylan voted against Resolution 55. Sen. Frank Blas Jr. was counted as a no voted after passing three times.

Bills and resolutions that passed:

Bill 86-36: Expands the qualification requirements for the Guam Solid Waste Authority general manager.

Bill 48-36: Expands public investment options for qualifying certificate holders to include municipal programs.

Bill 100-36: Allows the Public Defender Service Corp. to receive and administer grants and enter into intragovernmental and intergovernmental agreements, and to establish an elder law center within the corporation to assist the elderly population.

Bill 63-36: Requires farmers to be certified as bona fide farmers to sell locally grown produce or aquaculture products, and suspends or revokes business licenses from companies found in violation.

Bill 51-36: Authorizes the use of real property under the administrative jurisdiction of the Guam Waterworks Authority for the construction and maintenance of soccer fields and related facilities.

Bill 94-36: Expands ethics training to all government of Guam employees.

Bill 2-36: Creates a transshipment task force to develop a plan to implement a transshipment industry on Guam.

Resolution 63-36: Requests Congress to support Community Project Funding for the construction of an expanded Guam Fishermen's Cooperative facility.

Resolution 46-36: Urges the National Marine Fisheries Service to delay the proposed coral critical habitat designation process until a five-year Coral Status Review and Coral Recovery Plan can be completed, and urges the Department of Agriculture to work in coordination with NMFS to identify appropriate coral critical habitat for Guam

Resolution 53-36: Supports Taiwan's efforts to participate as an observer at the World Health Organization's 74th World Health Assembly.

Resolution 42-36: Supports the passage of H.R. 265, the Insular Area Medicaid Parity Act.

Bill Resolution 55-36: Relative to reaffirming Guam’s human right to safe and clean drinking water in observance of "World Water Day 2021" and recognizing the importance of protecting the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer and its precious water resources and ensuring the health of Guam’s people.