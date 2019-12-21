How they voted BILL 181-35: Lawmakers voted 12-3 to pass YES: Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, Sens. Wil Castro, Clynton Ridgell, Jose Terlaje, Sabina Perez, Amanda Shelton, Kelly Marsh, Regine Biscoe Lee, Joe San Agustin, Therese Terlaje, and Telo Taitague NO: Sens. Mary Torres, James Moylan and Louise Muna voted against the measure BILL 249-35, FESTPAC: 13 - 2 to pass the bill YES: Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, Sens. Amanda Shelton, Kelly Marsh, Regine Biscoe Lee, Joe San Agustin, Therese Terlaje, Clynton Ridgell, Jose Terlaje, Sabina Perez, Wil Castro, Louise Borja Muna, Mary Camacho Torres NO: Sens. James C. Moylan and Telo T. Taitague

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas reacted negatively to the passage of Bill 181-35, saying the legislation “completely surrenders” local war claims payments to the U.S. Treasury, which can dictate the terms and conditions of the mandated memorandum of agreement in order for local checks to be cut for war claimants.

“We are at the federal finish line. To risk this for such a poorly structured local bill that had no debate and purposely excluded input from the people of Guam’s Congressional Office captures the fact that the architects of this are looking for political outcomes rather than true policy solutions,” San Nicolas said.

On Friday, senators voted 12-3 to pass the war claims bill, though it's still unclear how it will work, who will be paid. In addition to the war claims bill, senators also overwhelmingly passed Bill 249-35, which approves spending for the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture participants and caps funds at $350,000.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, on Wednesday, made a motion to substitute a new version of the war claims bill. It had not been provided to the public prior to that, something which raised questions from a number of senators. Sen. Telo Taitague, one of the bill's more vocal critics, ended up voting to pass the bill on Friday.

"Although I'm disappointed that senators weren't allowed to debate Bill 181 during session, I voted in favor of the bill because I want our manamko' to get their war claims as quickly as any process can provide for," she said. "I supported Bill 181 since the very beginning, but I can't, in good conscience, ignore how wrong and irresponsible it was for certain senators to deny me and several other members from discussing and asking questions concerning details of the bill."

The version of the bill introduced on Wednesday seems to rely on getting a memorandum of understanding with the federal government, which would set the administrative process for the war claims payout. Bill 181, if passed into law, would also become effective when that memorandum of understanding is executed, according to Wednesday’s substitute version of the bill. Additionally, the MOU “must be filed with the Guam Legislature prior to any funds being transferred for the payment of claims.”

Misled for months

In a press release, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said the governor has given her assurances that the bill, once routed to Adelup will be signed into law and that they would "expeditiously begin working with the Trump administration to sign the Memorandum of Understanding so that we can begin the process to pay our survivors what is due to them."

“After being misled by false promises, after months of delay, I am blessed to be a part of a dynamic body of legislators that is finally able to fulfill our commitment to our greatest generation," she also noted.

When asked who "misled" them, Barnes communication director, Chirag Bhojwani, responded: "Since August, we were asked to wait just a month. Then Thanksgiving, then before the recess in December and today, by the end of January."

He noted that the amount is still unclear as local government officials are still waiting on the list of survivors who have been adjudicated to date.

"The funding source is the FY19 lapses and FY20 budget subject to the Governor’s transfer authority," he noted to questions regarding the funding source of the bill. "The speaker has requested that the governor expeditiously work with the U.S. treasury to sign the MOU, so claimants can begin signing over their claims to the Government of Guam."

As far as how the claims would be processed, Bhojwani said: "Just like our office checks with the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission on the status of our constituent’s claims, they need to sign a consent form. Once we get a signed consent form, we are then able to get the status of their claims and the amount. This same process would need to take place so GovGuam can get the names and adjudicated amount."

More questions

"I never said to wait a month. Or until Thanksgiving. Or until the December recess. In fact I never gave any specific timelines until my recent pronouncement that we anticipate passage in January barring any adverse local impacts.What I have maintained, is that passing 181 risks 1365, and had we done so back in August we may not be looking at a likely passage in January," said the delegate in response.

The delegate pointed out that the bill did not create any local statutory authority for the government to actually cut checks, noting that this is the “exact same error in the federal war claims process,” and a new local bill would need to be introduced authorizing payments as an MOA is not sufficient to statutorily release public funds.

The passage of the bill left San Nicolas, and many others, with more questions than answers.

“Bill 181 contains so many statutory failings. How is GovGuam going to decide which family member gets a local check if the claimant has already passed? Who decides which claimant gets paid first if funding is subject to transfers?” San Nicolas asked.

The congressman also asked how the government of Guam will be reimbursed for payouts if there is no federal authorization to reimburse the government, which agency is responsible for adjudicating any disputes, and what agency is statutorily authorized to validate payments based on the MOA with the Treasury.