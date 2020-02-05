Senators pass workers' compensation reform bills

For the first time in three decades, the Legislature has passed significant amendments to the island's workers' compensation law.

The bills are authored by Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, who had been working on amending the law since the 34th Guam Legislature. There have been numerous debates from both sides on what the compensation rates should be for workers who are injured on the job.

The senator initially decided on simply increasing the rates but then thought to base rate increases on inflation, raising the original rates to today's dollar value.

The final changes, in the form of an amended Bill 200-35, take several suggestions from the Guam Federation of Teachers union, the Insurance Association of Guam and the Department of Labor.

Bill 200 sets the minimum weekly compensation for permanent total disability to 66.75% of the local minimum wage. This was at the recommendation of the insurance association, which had concerns about people staying at home rather than returning to work if the minimum compensation rose above the minimum wage.

Conversely, the bill as passed increases the maximum weekly compensation from the proposed $520 to $1,011, after Oct. 1, 2021.

GFT and other stakeholders suggested amending the maximum rate to $1,011, the national average. The amendment would help fairly compensate individuals with higher-paying occupations, according to a press release from Lee. There was some debate about the maximum rate on the session floor but lawmakers compromised by specifying $520 on the initial implementation and increasing up to $1,011 by late next year.

The bill would also automatically increase all other minimum and maximum compensation amounts when the minimum wage increases, as well as authorize facilities other than the Guam Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to see employees who wish to file claims.

The law goes into effect 120 days after it is enacted.

Lee also authored Bill 201-35, which also passed the Legislature. This measure imposes fines, ranging from $250 to $25,000 for employers who violate their obligations under workers' compensation law. The employer can appeal the penalties to the workers' compensation commissioner. The fines would be paid into the Guam Workers' Compensation Special Fund, according to the senator.

Bill 201 also changes the makeup of the Workers' Compensation Commission, impaneling more subject matter experts and allowing for long-distance conferencing.