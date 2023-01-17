A bill, seeking to prevent death in instances of opioid overdose, would allow the administration of an opioid antagonist by health care professionals to others in the community, like first responders and community-based organization employees or volunteers, who may encounter people overdosing and immediately threatened by death.

Under Bill 5-37, co-sponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje, who chairs the committee on health care, and Sen. Chris Barnett, who chairs the committee on public safety, citizens would be granted the ability to obtain and administer emergency opioid antagonists without retribution – the catch is that the person must be properly trained, according to the measure.

The bill, referred to as the Guam Opioid Overdose Prevention Act of 2023, would authorize two segments of the island's population, community-based organizations, public or private, and first responders like police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service providers, or “other individuals who, in an official capacity, respond to an emergency or critical incident.” The legislation also states a first responder “includes individuals working in an official or volunteer capacity.”

Health care professionals on Guam already have this capability, but because the opioid crisis has grown so rapidly, the senators say proactive measures must be taken to expand that authorization.

It is a needed requirement because opioid antagonists, like Naloxone, are regulated drugs.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, “Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist - meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine and oxycodone.”

Naloxone is a temporary treatment. Its effects do not last long and immediate medical attention is required after administration.

The medication can be given by a nasal spray, or by an intramuscular, subcutaneous or intravenous injection.

The Guam Opioid Overdose Prevention Act of 2023 is in line with SAMHSA’s concerted efforts to educate and increase access to Naloxone on the national front.

The bill follows the attorney general’s office's October 2022 announcement of a ruling in the $26 billion multi-district opioid litigation settlement in which Guam is to get $4.4 million of the $12 million over the next four years to address the island’s drug problem.

At the time, then-Attorney General Leevin Camacho committed part of the funding already received toward drug rehabilitation, drug prevention, statistics and toxicology reports.

Camacho also noted that efforts would be made to expand approved uses of the funds through legislation, namely expanding access to Naloxone.

The attorney general’s office also noted that the point of this legislation is to allow easier access to this lifesaving medication because currently, Naloxone is only available with a prescription.

If adopted into law, Guam will join other jurisdictions to expand the use of the medication as a tool in the fight against opioid overdoses.