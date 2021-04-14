Senators propose health care center of excellence

Two senators on Tuesday introduced legislation that would authorize the construction of a new public hospital, Department of Public Health and Social Services offices, as well as the Guam Behavioral and Wellness Center – all in one big contiguous site.

Sen. Joe San Agustin and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes introduced the legislation called the "Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence Construction Act of 2021."

"This proposal would allow the Guam Economic Development Authority to enter into a contract with a private contractor to finance, design, construct and maintain a new 21st-century health care center of excellence," the senators stated in a joint press release.

While GEDA is the entity authorized to enter into contracts and execute the administrative functions of this proposal, it would be the administrator of GMH and the respective directors for DPHSS and GBHWC who would ensure the specifications of the new proposed facility are able to accommodate the needs of their respective agencies, the legislation stated.

The governor has previously said she's considering using $300 million from the federal government's more than $600 million in pandemic financial relief for the government of Guam toward replacing the old GMH with a new facility.

The administration also has been considering the return of excess military land as the solution for the project site.

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has noted in a report, the current government hospital is in an overall state of failure because it is more than 50 years old, according to the legislation.

Furthermore, the Guam Fire Department has also deemed that the DPHSS main facility in Mangilao is uninhabitable, the senators stated in their joint press release. Public Health's Mangilao building was damaged by a fire.

“One thing we have learned through this COVID-19 pandemic is that our island's economic health is directly related to our health care capacity,” stated San Agustin. “For years we have always neglected our responsibility to properly invest in our island’s health care infrastructure – now, with the commitment from the governor, we have an opportunity to reinvest in the health, and public and behavioral welfare of our people.”

Barnes stated she has been taking a Harvard course on emerging economies, focusing on developing health care capacity as a foundation of economic advancement. "We are taking a step to do just that and make good to our people of Guam,” stated Barnes.