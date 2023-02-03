Senators propose interest-free loans for utilities on CLTC lands

Sens. Roy Quinata, Amanda Shelton, William Parkinson and Dwayne San Nicolas have introduced legislation intended to help first-time homeowners and Chamorro Land Trust leaseholders afford utility developments for their properties.

Bill 25-37 would establish the Affordable Housing Infrastructure Development Loan Program, which can provide up to 100% financing of the total cost of developing power, water and/or sewer.

The program is available to both first-time homeowners and Chamorro Land Trust leaseholders, regardless of whether financing is available from a lending agency under reasonable terms - but priority is given to land trust leaseholders.

Moreover, the government is to provide interest-free loans specifically for land trust leaseholders, with loan terms mirroring the terms of their lease agreements with the government in as far as the remaining years on their leases.

Bill 25 states that Guam faces unique challenges with regard to housing, with a major issue being the high cost of living. That is compounded by the lack of affordable housing options, as the majority of housing on Guam is geared toward military personnel, the bill added.

A primary factor behind the island's shortage of affordable housing is the lack of developed land.

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission grants leases for residential use to eligible applicants, but the infrastructure for power, water and other utilities is often not there or not adequate, the bill stated.

"We owe our people the ability for them to live in a safe and clean environment. Having access to essential utilities provides for that. This bill offers residents an affordable option to pursue utility connections on their property," Quinata, the bill's main sponsor, stated in a press release.

Bill 25 states that loans are to be made up from any funds available from the Guam Housing Corp., which can include the Housing Trust Fund.

GHC is also tasked with administering the program, including the development of rules, the review of loan applications and the reporting of the administration and activities of the program to the governor and speaker. The program rules are to be promulgated within 60 days of the bill's enactment.