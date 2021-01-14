Senators push 'local safety net'

Four senators are seeking to reduce the 5% business privilege tax in two phases until it reaches 4%, and use a portion of the tax to help build a reserve for a local unemployment insurance program.

Since the late 1980s, efforts by some lawmakers to create a local unemployment insurance program have been unsuccessful. But the authors of the latest measure are hoping this time around the bill can gain enough support, after Guam experienced massive worker displacement and revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Mary Torres, along with Sen. Telena Nelson, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Amanda Shelton, on Wednesday introduced Bill 22-36, or the Guam Employment Assistance and Relief Act of 2021.

The authors said this is a forward-thinking approach to rolling back the business privilege tax, which the current administration has resisted since day one because of the revenue hole it would create.

By setting aside a portion of the funds businesses are already paying, the bill seeks to ensure a basic safety net for Guam's working population beyond the expiration of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and for years to come, the senators said.

"Bill 22 recognizes that a local safety net is long overdue, but the initial funding shouldn't come at a cost to our ailing business community," Torres, the main author of the bill, said in a statement.

If enacted, Bill 22-36 would:

Reduce the 5% business privilege tax to 4.5% starting on Oct. 1, 2021

Reduce it to 4% starting on Oct. 1, 2022

Deposit 0.25% of the remaining business privilege tax into a newly created trust fund for the sole purpose of building a reserve for unemployment insurance

Muña Barnes said the bill proves that one can lower taxes in a way that benefits workers, businesses and the government at the same time.

"With this measure, we are investing in our people's livelihoods during precarious times and we are coming together to truly prioritize our people," Nelson said.

Shelton said the bill will help "ensure that – come any disaster – our working families have the means to feed their children and pay their bills."

Unemployment commission

Bill 22 would establish a Commission on Unemployment Relief and Equity, or CURE, composed of members of the government and business community.

CURE is tasked to begin the process of implementing a program under the federal-state Unemployment Insurance system.

It would have until July 2022 to propose rules and regulations for adoption.