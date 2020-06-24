Senators question $85K leases for 2 vehicles

An $85,000 line item in the Guam Police Department’s fiscal 2021 budget proposal for vehicle leases had a few senators raising their eyebrows during Tuesday’s budget hearing.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee inquired what the leases were for and whether the $85,000 line item was for a single vehicle or a fleet of vehicles.

“It’s the vehicle lease for vehicles being used for the governor and lieutenant governor,” said Virginia Manglona, GPD’s administrative services officer.

“It’s for two Yukons, those really high-end SUVs,” explained Maj. Manny Chong, acting police commander.

Chong confirmed the $85,000 was a line item the department had used in the past.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said he wanted to take a closer look at the $85,000 contract.

“I’d like that to go to help the police officers and maybe shift that to the governor’s budget,” said San Agustin. “The police officers are already on duty. You don’t need to provide everything else. We need to share the wealth.”

Manglona also told lawmakers the department has a pending purchase order for 12 new police vehicles that are expected to be ready to hit the streets next year.

Senators also questioned a request for an additional $60,000 in rental costs. Sen. Therese Terlaje inquired if the department’s management anticipated increases in leases due to the requested increase for the upcoming fiscal year budget.

Manglona didn’t answer the question directly but did explain the administrative division of the department recently moved to Hakubotan, where the department pays $25,000 a month in rent.

She said the rental cost is split with the Recreational Boating Safety division of the department.

A lease with ITC that currently houses the department’s Records & ID section will be up for renewal in August and an invitation for bid will be issued also in August.

Another lease for the Evidence Control Section, currently located on Bello Road, will expire at the end of the month and be put on a month-to-month contract until a new IFB is issued, said Manglona.

The department received funding from the Department of the Interior to build an Evidence Control Section in Yigo.