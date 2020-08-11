Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's fiscal team on Monday told senators that the government collected $29.5 million more than it projected for the first 10 months of fiscal 2020, prompting some lawmakers to question the "rosy" numbers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a reversal from a prior Adelup report of a $45.7 million revenue shortfall in the first nine months of 2020.

The governor's team presented the latest 2020 revenue data during senators' first day of session to take up the $985 million budget bill for 2021.

The Legislature's Office of Finance and Budget has its own 2021 revenue projection and it's $7 million lower than Adelup's number.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson said the preliminary consolidated revenue and expenditure report shows that GovGuam was able to collect more than $704.8 million from October to July, which is about $29.5 million more than last year's adopted level of $675.3 million.

In July alone, GovGuam was able to collect $75.2 million more than it projected last year, from $51.073 million to $126.268 million, Carlson said.

"How are the government finances doing so well, that we're tracking a surplus in the year so far, because the numbers make it seem like there is no negative consequences at all to the General Fund being caused by this pandemic," Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee asked.

Lee, along with Sen. Mary Torres, said "it just seems like a very, very rosy picture," considering that many businesses shut down, the tourism industry is at a standstill, and more than 35,000 workers have been displaced.

"They're not rosy, they are what they are," Carlson told senators, via Zoom, hours after contact tracing that shut down the whole BBMR office.

"It's rather confusing...to listen to everybody say this is unprecedented however, we seem to be fine," Torres said.

Federal funds helped

Carlson and Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said part of the bump in revenues was the circulation into the local economy of federal and local pandemic assistance programs.

These include the economic impact checks, Prugråman Salåppe', and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

While tourism was down, construction activities related to the military buildup remained uninterrupted.

The deadline to file taxes also moved from April to July, so Adelup projected better tax collection for July.

For July alone, corporate and withholding taxes reached $21 million more and $13 million more, respectively, than projected. Individual income tax was down $1.1 million.

For the first 10 months of fiscal 2020, total income tax collection reached $98.7 million, exceeding last year's adopted revenue by $73.2 million.

Helping agencies relying on special funds

But Carlson said the general fund revenues collected in excess of what's projected will be used to subsidize tourism-related programs and agencies such as the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency because its own source of revenue is nearly nonexistent right now.

Various special funds, including the Tourist Attraction Fund, which rely on tourist visits, are collecting less than what was projected.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, called for recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday, to continue discussion of the 2021 budget.

2021 budget

Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero said the substitute budget Bill 282 reflects about $985 million of revenue — $774 million in general fund and $210 million in special funds.

Guerrero, responding to Sen. Clynton Ridgell's question, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero didn't submit a formal revised 2021 budget; however, OFB and the governor's fiscal team have met and worked on revised projections.

Carlson said BBMR agrees with most of OFB's projections, except for two items in the general fund. Adelup is seeking the Legislature's consideration of two adjustments:

Increase by $2 million OFB's projected corporate withholding tax revenue from $85 million to $87 million;

Increase by $5 million OFB's projected withholding tax revenue from $230 million to $235 million.

OFB's Guerrero said his office wants to be "more conservative" with projections, considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlson said BBMR's figures are attainable.

Carlson said with special funds, BBMR also is asking senators to consider adjusting the Manpower Development Fund projected revenue to $4.6 million compared to OFB's $3.2 million.

Guerrero, in his presentation before senators, said fiscal 2021 is facing financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the president's signing of four executive orders during the weekend "changes the whole landscape" of the budget discussions.

"I'm not sure we have the capability to come up with 25%," Guerrero said, of GovGuam's $100 cost-share for every $400 in added weekly unemployment aid given to each worker, per the president's executive order.

GovGuam is seeking clarity and awaiting federal guidelines on executive orders. These executive orders could impact GovGuam's 2021 budget.

'Odd excuse'

During Monday morning's session, no member of the governor's fiscal team showed up to discuss the 2021 budget with senators.

Ridgell and other senators said it's up to the governor to justify their numbers.

"If they don't want to show up, then we can just pass a budget with a lower amount than what they're asking for," Ridgell said.

The Republican Party of Guam said it’s “unfortunate and unbelievable” that the governor’s fiscal team was not present for the budget session.

"The excuse placed on the table was COVID-19 related, which is odd as we did not see any reluctance from this administration in allowing children to start school today despite the pandemic,” the party said in a statement.