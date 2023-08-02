Senators question lower Public Health budget, $2 million error

A reduced budget request from the Department of Public Health and Social Services at a time when more health inspectors and social workers are needed drew criticism from lawmakers Tuesday.

The department's leadership asked for around $68 million of funding from the local government for fiscal year 2024 – $60.7 million from the General Fund and $7.5 million from various special funds.

Federal grants in aid will make up the bulk of the agency's budget at $123.4 million, bringing the total request to $192.5 million, according to a budget presentation from DPHSS Director Art San Agustin.

Oversight committee Chair Speaker Therese Terlaje questioned the request, which she said was $18 million lower than what the agency is getting during the current fiscal year, and $2 million lower than what the Office of the Governor asked for in its fiscal 2024 budget request.

According to Director San Agustin, the request will leave Public Health about $11.2 million short of what it needs to operate properly in several divisions, including a $7.9 million shortfall in the Division of Children's Wellness, and $1.5 million short in the Division of Public Health.

He said the divisions are asking for a separate, supplemental budget.

Joaquin Blas, program director for Public Health's Division of Children's Wellness, added that the budget request was based on numbers provided by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research. Art San Agustin said the agency may have come in $2 million short of the cap due to an error.

"I think you need to talk to BBMR and the governor as to why BBMR is cutting you so short when you're such a critical agency, particularly in the last three years," Terlaje said.

Child Protective Services, which until last August was in a state of emergency, was still facing a shortage of social workers, the speaker noted.

"They promised they would do monthly visits of foster children. And then I found out they're actually doing double duty or triple duty over at the foster home and ... it's very scary, Mr. Director, that that is happening," she said.

According to Art San Agustin, the agency has 185 vacancies to fill, and 122 of those vacancies actively have recruits being processed by the Department of Administration. Social worker hires may be caught up in the sheer volume of applicants, he said.

Health inspectors

Budget Chair Sen. Joe San Agustin also raised an issue over whether Public Health was asking for more money to hire health inspectors.

With schools now required to have sanitation inspections annually by recently passed Public Law 37-4, health inspectors at the Division of Environmental Health have been tied up trying to inspect every single one of the 41 schools in the Guam Department of Education before the upcoming school year. But Public Health's budget presentation showed only three vacancies at the division.

Officials on Monday reported that inspectors are clearing just three schools a week, up from one a week. Division staff also must inspect restaurants and other regulated facilities.

"In your budget, does it allow you to hire more inspectors? I'm really concerned about that. Because at the end of the day, you need more," Sen. San Agustin said.

The agency had to find a way to sustain more inspectors on staff, he added.

"You have to figure out a mechanism, ... fines and fees, and then it kind of like pays itself, right?" the senator said. "Like, if you do wrong, you're basically going to pay because you wasted our time."

Francine Salas, acting chief environmental health officer, said a new set of fines and fees took effect this year. Gradual fee increases for sanitary permit holders are also planned to help keep up with additional hires, she said, along with plans to stand up a course where students can go from the Guam Community College to environmental health work.