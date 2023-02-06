Senators question unpaid pandemic overtime and high lease costs at DPHSS

A lot was covered during a meeting of the 37th Guam Legislature's committee on health held Friday involving the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Senators spent five hours delving into various programs DPHSS oversees in the community.

One of the items on the agenda dealt with employee pandemic overtime from April 2022 to January 2023. Another was the Mangilao headquarters for the department, a $5 million facility that sits languishing as DPHSS pays the highest lease costs in the government.

As of Jan. 14, $1.8 million in overtime has been paid out to DPHSS employees with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, but some employees have yet to be paid for overtime worked in 2020.

“As of that date, those funds have been exhausted for overtime,” Joaquin Blas, program director, DPHSS division of general administration, reported to senators. “We have approximately $421,106 in unpaid overtime. And we broke it down by fiscal year.”

According to information presented by Blas to senators:

From Aug. 15, 2020, to Aug. 28, 2021, unpaid overtime amounts to $28,280.

From Jan. 1, 2022, to Sept. 24, 2022, unpaid overtime amounts to $72,102.

From Oct. 1, 2022, to Jan. 14, 2023, unpaid overtime amounts to $320,724.

Blas stressed that the breakdown is for informational purposes and does not reflect overtime requests that have been sitting unpaid since the dates provided. He said the requests from the six divisions have been "trickling in.”

“Some time sheets go as far back as Aug. 15, 2020, and that’s because some bureaus may not have submitted in a timely manner. When we made the call out last month for everyone to submit, this is when we finally got the last package, the $421,000 reflects that,” Blas explained to freshman Sen. Roy Quinata.

Money is available to pay the outstanding overtime, he said.

“We have identified local funds within our budget. We went in and scrubbed the accounts and we are able to accommodate this. We are working with (the Bureau of Budget and Management Research) so that when we do move the funds out of the various accounts that we have, (we will know) whether we should put it in one account or allocate from the six divisions,” Blas said.

He estimated that, within the next two to three weeks, the remaining overtime will be paid out to employees.

“We do have one or two sections that are trickling in after the Jan. 14 date, but that’s only a couple, $3,000. So, we will add that to the total, but we believe this is the last of it since the pandemic health emergency ended on Jan. 6,” Blas said.

DPHSS is tapping into local funding, he said, because the ARP funding for overtime has run out.

“Actually, the account is closed. And, we did look into trying to see whether some of the other divisions' federal funds can absorb (the overtime) and those amounts were already taken out,” Blas told Quinata.

Blas also told Speaker Therese Terlaje, who chaired the meeting, that money isn't the issue in pending overtime owed.

“Are you testifying that you would pay them on time if you received (the money)?” questioned the speaker.

“In general, yes. When we had the money in the ARP account, they were being paid in a timely manner, I was told. But once we ran out of the funding, we exhausted the $1.8 million. That’s the lag, because we ran out, I believe, in December or November last year,” Blas replied. “When we made the final call and tried to identify where the rest of the funds (were), that’s when we found a lot were trickling in."

“We know that there’s still ARP funds in the government, just not in Public Health?” the speaker asked.

Blas replied, “yes, that is correct,” before the speaker turned the floor over to Sen. Tom Fisher, who questioned the increase in overtime owed in 2022, compared to 2023.

Blas again clarified that the breakdown provided to senators is not indicative of total overtime hours accrued and not paid, but instead reflects overtime requests submitted during the last call.

Sen. Telo Taitague asked if DPHSS employees received a breakdown of what they were being paid and for when. However, Blas was not able to say definitively whether pay stubs reflected these specifics for employees.

Sen. Joanne Brown said there needed to be checks and balances, and pointed out that management should know how much overtime is in their divisions, as it has to be preapproved.

While the funds to pay the overtime are slated to come out of the internal DPHSS budget, Terlaje said, “I hope that we can ask the government for additional ARP funds so that you can take the money you were going to use (internally) and address some of these inspection concerns.”

The "inspection concerns" were related to the revelation that the Public Health sanitary permit renewal process doesn’t always involve an actual inspection, which has led to Simon Sanchez High School holding a valid sanitary permit despite a rat infestation.

High cost of leases

Senators also questioned other expenses DPHSS has been racking up since the closure of the department's Mangilao headquarters in 2019.

“Public Health has stated that they have no plans to move back into the Mangilao facility. Instead, Bill-296-36 proposes the transfer of Mangilao Public Health main facility property to (Guam Community College) to construct a nursing annex. As a result, (DPHSS) will continue to be the top GovGuam agency paying the highest annual lease cost of $2.8 million,” Terlaje read from an audit report issued by the Guam Office of Public Accountability.

She said the OPA recommended GovGuam invest in the repair of the Mangilao facility.

“And for Public Health to retain ownership and occupancy of the property. That’s one issue is the cost. But my biggest issue is the nursing services. And so, we had also been informed that there was a relatively new lab in the central facility. Do you think that doing what the public auditor recommends will result in improved services instead of the status quo working out of the current location?” Terlaje asked.

“We just need the space to continue our service. I like the location because it’s central people from both sides,” Margaret Gaye, administrator for the Bureau of Family Health and Nursing Services, said.

Gaye said she leaves it up to "our leaders" to find the best solution.

“It would be nice to get back if it’s restored and cleaned up, make the changes that needs to be changed, I would appreciate it," she said.

For more than three years, the former headquarters, worth about $5 million, has been shuttered due to an electrical fire on Nov. 27, 2019. And although it was never condemned, no moves have been made to repair or estimate costs to address issues, instead the building has languished.

In January, DPHSS was awarded $6.4 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs to design and construct a 12,000-square-foot main facility for the Division of Environmental Health, along with other DPHSS programs that have been displaced since 2019.

The new facility will be built adjacent to the DPHSS Northern Regional Community Health Center and the Guam Environmental Public Health Laboratory in Dededo. It’s a project the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has been trying to get off the ground since its first term in office, Adelup stated in a release at the time of the award.