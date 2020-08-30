Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are at odds over an amendment that takes money away from a fund that allows mayors to remove junked cars, white goods and other items typically left on roadsides and out-of-sight areas in jungles.

“Today, the Guam Legislature voted to raid $500,000 from the Recycling Revolving Fund,” Sen. Sabina Perez wrote in a statement late Friday night, adding: “This is the law, and no legislature has ever violated it.”

Perez, who is the chairwoman of the Legislature’s environment committee, sought to remove a $500,000 appropriation for the University of Guam's Guam Green Growth initiative.

Sen. Telo Taitague said the proposal was “added to UOG’s revised fiscal year 2021 budget despite there being no record of the university requesting for such funding in the new fiscal year.”

A letter from 21 mayors and vice mayors was submitted to senators over the week imploring the Legislature to oppose any measure that obligates the Recycling Revolving Fund to any additional projects without first adequately funding the recycling mandates of the Mayors’ Council of Guam.

Perez noted that each year, Guamanians pay an annual vehicle registration fee, which is funneled into a special lockbox called the Recycling Revolving Fund.

“The law is clear on how these funds must be used: (the Guam Environmental Protection Agency) administers the fund to assist mayors to remove abandoned vehicles and tires, clean up illegal dump sites, and subsidize recycling efforts on Guam,” she stated.

The half a million dollars is being given to UOG's Guam Green Growth initiative, which is managed through the UOG Center for Island Sustainability. Austin Shelton is the director of CIS.

Perez said the “RRF is now being raided in direct violation of the law.”

“Without a public hearing, $500,000 is being removed from the RRF and given to UOG without a formal budget submission and without board oversight and accountability,” she stated.

“As a member of the G3, I understand the important work being done by the many environmental advocates on Guam, and I value the initiative’s promotion of sustainability goals,” Perez stated. “But true environmental sustainability cannot be achieved by raiding one environmental cause to fund another, or by ignoring laws and legal precedents. It undermines the entire movement and creates false achievements.”

Mayors’ efforts

Mayors, who recently received authorization to use their portions of the RRF moneys, have said the money is insufficient to clean the island’s roadsides and jungle areas of eyesores and potential health hazards.

Perez thanked fellow senators who supported her effort to remove the appropriation: Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, and Sens. Kelly Marsh, Therese Terlaje, Telo Taitague, Louise Muna and James Moylan.

“I also thank those village mayors and vice mayors who wrote to oppose the raiding of the RRF, and who warned of the dangerous precedent being set,” she stated.

Taitague said the transfer of funds was "an irresponsible push by eight other senators.”

The minority leader added that mayors and vice mayors support the goal of the Guam Green Growth initiative to encourage opportunities to diversify Guam’s economy through sustainability.

However, their letter made clear they do not endorse efforts that would reduce the funding source available to execute their mandated responsibilities, including the collection, recycling, disposal and processing, or any combination thereof, of automobiles, buses, heavy equipment, trucks, batteries, tires, white goods, and other recyclable materials, Taitague noted.

“It is absolutely disturbing that eight senators felt it was OK to fund a new initiative using the limited resources that our people pay into the Recycling Revolving Fund specifically for recycling efforts and waste removal,” Taitague stated.

“Moreover, senators have an obligation to follow the very laws that we and our predecessors have put forward. We can’t disregard this important responsibility even if a new program that we seek funding for involves our relatives and friends.”