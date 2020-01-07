A handful of elected officials shared their thoughts on Del. Michael San Nicolas' first annual address Monday night.

• Sen. Clynt Ridgell said he agrees with San Nicolas that Guam’s relationship with the freely associated states is important.

“I like his approach of thinking in the regional aspect as well as working together with the members of the freely associated states and ensuring we have a strong region as partners,” Ridgell stated. Ridgell said he’s not certain how San Nicolas’ comment on repealing the local legislation on paying war reparations would work, but said: “it’s something to think about, he had a proposal to use the funding instead for Chamorro Land Trust, but we’ll have to see how that would work.”

• Sen. Mary Torres said the two-hour speech was important in that it helps Guamanians “understand what he was doing as a brand new congressman setting his own legacy and setting his own pace. And showing us what his priorities are in Congress. ... But mostly I appreciated his call for unity because it has been a very highly politicized climate sometimes very unfair in my estimate but I think if we are to move forward with anything for the greater good of Guam we have to look at it more in a holistic view with Guam in mind and not party politics.”

• Sen. Therese Terlaje said she doesn’t agree with him on all the issues but does agree that elected officials “need to work together. I think we all need to remember that talking with each other is probably the number one thing that we have to do. I think all the branches can do better at that. And once we get good communication going I’m hoping we will be able to help each other.”

• Sen. Telo Taitague wasn’t impressed with San Nicolas’ speech.

“It is unfortunate that Delegate San Nicolas tells us to put politics aside when he clearly doesn’t intend to follow his own advice. While the delegate talked about putting politics aside, he failed to recognize both the lobbying efforts of Guam Republican senators who traveled to Washington, D.C. in September of 2019 – and the work of Adelup – in pushing the removal of Medicaid caps. … It appears that Republican senators in the 35th Guam Legislature have made a bigger push than Delegate San Nicolas on important issues such as repatriated income taxes, war claims, and Medicaid funding relief.”

• Sen. James Moylan commended San Nicolas for updating the community “on a number of important issues critical to our island, including the work being afforded for our veterans, the discussions on the COFA, and the status of Guam’s participation" with the Supplemental Security Income for people with disabilities who can't work.

“I was particularly interested in economic activity that would benefit our island, and for that we are excited that such opportunities do exist,” Moylan said. “The congressman’s efforts to establish an Office of Territorial Exporting would work effectively with our Bill 218-35, which intends on attracting a Processing Trade and Fulfillment Center industries on Guam. These efforts would create new jobs, add to our tax revenue and supplement the lowering of the shipping costs by allowing containers leaving our island are not empty. Likewise, we commend the Congressman for recognizing the importance of passing our Bill 103-35 … the measure intends to generate new revenue for Guam through the repatriation of profits from foreign subsidiaries of U.S. corporations.”