Senators ready to vote on whether to allow new power plant near school

Another legislative session is wrapping up as lawmakers prepare to vote on a myriad of bills Friday night.

The last measure debated Wednesday was Bill 213-36. This measure would create an exemption for the installation of 41-megawatts of reserve power generation at Cabras, Piti, as part of the project to construct a new power plant in Ukudu.

The chosen site for the reserve unit would place it within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School. Without the exemption, the unit would be in violation of local law that bars the construction of fossil fuel facilities with a capacity that exceeds 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Several concerns were levied against the proposal during the public hearing on Bill 213, but the measure's passage is nonetheless critical for the Guam Power Authority and the Ukudu power plant project.

Utility officials have made it clear that the construction of the Ukudu plant is linked to its reserve unit and that the 198-MW power plant project could fall apart without the exemption.

Another prominent factor weighing on lawmakers is the consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

GPA had been noncompliant with emissions regulations for years and entered into the consent decree to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. The Ukudu power plant project is among the milestones that GPA must complete.

During session, Sen. Joanne Brown introduced an amendment that would require GPA to install air quality monitors or other devices specified in the federal Clean Air Act to measure air quality emissions from the 41-MW unit.

"I think we're all as concerned in wanting to ensure the health and welfare of our residents in Piti and those that work there, and certainly also allow the Guam Power Authority to be able to build their northern plant so we can properly address the management of power resources on the island," Brown said.

The amendment passed without objection and the bill as a whole proceeded into the voting file, but some senators did raise concerns.

Sen. Sabina Perez brought up concerns about national air quality standards, the circumstance that created the need for the 41-MW unit, and climate change.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she supported Brown's amendment but she also supported the people "who came in and testified that (U.S.) EPA's standard has been found nationwide to be minimum."

Earlier in her statements, the speaker said she had hoped GPA would have taken into account concerns brought up during the public hearing on Bill 213 and provided something in writing that guarantees the health and safety of the community.

Terlaje said she wasn't questioning the "credible people" that worked at the power utility, but she did question "this tactic of coming to the Legislature with nothing."

"Nothing for us and our community to rely on as to health and safety," the speaker said.

"I would have hoped that they would have taken into account some of the testimonies presented at the hearing and given us something more ... to tell us what the standard is going to be, and what the science says. That if we follow (U.S. EPA) standards, those kids in that school are not going to get sick. I told them. Just give that to us in writing. I would take that," Terlaje said.

As a reserve, the 41-MW unit won't operate all the time. GPA General Manager John Benavente estimated it would be in use about 3% of the year.

The original plan for 198-MW Ukudu power plant was to build 65 MW of standby generation at Ukudu, but that ran into permitting issues, which led to changes, including the decision to build 41 MW of reserve at Cabras.

The Ukudu power plant is expected to become the next main source of power for Guam and replace aged and noncompliant generators, such as Cabras 1 and 2, which are already in Piti.