Senators reject expanded curfew

Lawmakers have overwhelmingly rejected Bill 335-35, legislation that would have granted the governor authority to implement a curfew and shelter-in-place directive through executive orders in response to COVID-19.

The final vote was 12-3 against the proposal to expand Guam's curfew to everyone rather than just minors.

How senators voted:

• William Castro - No

• Régine Biscoe Lee - No

• Kelly Marsh - No

• James Moylan - No

• Louise Muna - No

• Sabina Perez - No

• Clynton Ridgell - No

• Joe San Agustin - No

• Telo Taitague - No

• Jose "Pedo" Terlaje - No

• Therese Terlaje - No

• Mary Torres - No

• Tina Muna Barnes - Yes

• Telena Nelson - Yes

• Amanda Shelton - Yes

Bill 334-35, the companion legislation to the curfew measure, was sent back to committee and taken off the session agenda through an earlier vote. The bill would have created tiered penalties for anyone found violating the governor's executive orders during the public health emergency, unless the unlawful conduct was already addressed in other sections of law.

Otherwise, there was no enforcement mechanism for the additional orders available in Bill 335. Both measures have been controversial.

Similar to Bill 334, support for Bill 335 waned as senators debated in session. Two sponsors of Bill 335, Sens. Jose Terlaje and Joe San Agustin, dropped their support over concerns with its provisions.

"As a combat veteran who's fought for liberty both here and abroad, I voted against any chance of infringing on an individual's civil liberties. ... My vote was not cast against the governor. It was cast because I trust that you, the community, will follow the guidelines set up by our maga’håga until we're all in the clear," Terlaje stated in a release.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, the main author of Bill 335, expressed disappointment in the measure's outcome but pledged to continue working to protect against COVID-19 and shifted her focus to promoting other intervention methods.

"Even if implementing a curfew – like they have in New Jersey, New Mexico, Hawaii and other jurisdiction – or mandating a shelter-in-place order helped to save one life, I know that it would have been worth it," Shelton said in part. "And yes, I am disappointed but not defeated, and I can leave this hall today knowing that I did everything within my power to further protect our people from this disease."

With Bill 335's demise also comes the defeat of provisions that would have required the governor to report certain information before implementing a curfew or shelter-in-place directive.

These included:

• any and all plans for obtaining and distributing test kits for COVID-19 on Guam, and future plans for conducting tests on Guam;

• any and all information regarding the number of personal protective equipment available to GovGuam and plans to obtain and distribute PPE in response to COVID-19;

• to the extent practicable, information regarding known public places at which any confirmed positive COVID-19 individual has frequented seven days prior to testing positive; and

• to the extent practicable, access to COVID-19 testing for individuals who have come into close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 individual.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, a sponsor to Bill 335, proffered the amendment for these provisions. She thanked her colleagues, front-line workers "and all of those that are putting forth the effort to fighting off this virus."

Some Republican lawmakers touted their opposition to both Bill 334 and 335.

"Both bills are dangerous to Guam families and to democracy. Our people know it, U.S. courts affirmed it and the Guam Republican Caucus rejects it," said a joint statement from Minority Leader Sen. Telo Taitague, Assistant Minority Leader Sen. Louise Borja Muña, Minority Whip Sen. James Moylan and Sen. William Castro.