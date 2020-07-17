Lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected Bill 375-35, the measure that would have canceled primary races this election year.

It received 4 ayes and 10 nays. Sen. Telena Nelson was absent and excused.

William Castro - no

Regine Biscoe Lee - no

Kelly Marsh - no

James Moylan - yes

Louise Muna - no

Tina Muna Barnes - no

Telena Nelson - excused

Sabina Perez - no

Clynt Ridgell - no

Joe San Agustin - no

Amanda Shelton - no

Telo Taitague - yes

Jose 'Pedo' Terlaje - no

Therese Terlaje - yes

Mary Torres - yes

The vote, as well as others that took place Friday, brought an end to the legislative emergency session, which had paused for about a week to grant time for a public hearing.

Bill 375 was introduced in light COVID-19 safety concerns and also due to most races being uncontested. All qualified candidates would have moved to the general election under Bill 375.

Out of 57 races, only 12 had primary challengers.

However, because of the time it had taken for lawmakers to decide on whether to cancel the primary, absentee ballots for the primary were already sent out.

Had Bill 375 passed, GEC was prepared to send a follow-up notification to off-island voters, informing them that the 2020 primary elections have been canceled and the mailed absentee ballots are moot.

Another primary cancellation measure, Bill 374-35, was withdrawn by its author, San Agustin, during session. That measure would have cancelled primaries for non contested races.

But before withdrawing his Bill 374, San Agustin said the Guam Election Commission was able to successfully and safely conduct a special mayoral election in Yona.

That initiative took more resources, but if that is what's needed to be done, it should be done, San Agustin said at the time.

Taitague, the minority leader, issued the following response on the vote on Bill 375.

"As I commented during session, Bill 375 ensures that democracy is alive and well by guaranteeing citizens their right to vote during the 2020 general election. I support the measure because I’d prefer to err on the side of caution – I’d rather be safe than sorry," Taitague said in part in a release after session.

"To the disappointment of some candidates and their political strategists, Bill 375 may conflict with their assumptions about what could happen if a primary election wasn’t cancelled; however, political considerations are the least of my concerns. My single most important reason for supporting Bill 375 is the health and safety of voters."

Moylan, a cosponsor to Bill 375, said he was disappointed by the bill's failure but respected the decision made by his colleagues.

Muna, in explaining her vote against Bill 375, said she did not want to change the rules of the election now that the process has begun.

Another voting measure, Bill 330-35 from Marsh and San Agustin, fared more favorably, receiving unanimous support. This bill would open in-office absentee voting for all voters in the 2020 elections.