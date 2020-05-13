Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series where The Guam Daily Post asked senators the question: "Do you think the administration has lacked transparency and censored the media? Yes or no, and why?"

The governor of Guam has announced efforts to show the community that her administration has been transparent during the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 5, she signed Executive Order 2020-13 that would take certain steps "in increasing transparency with the use of federal funds relative to COVID-19," a Joint Information Center press release stated.

Prior to that, in April, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero suspended portions of the Open Government Law, and Adelup also has restricted reporters to one question and one followup during the daily briefings. Additionally, certain questions weren't allowed during an April 30 briefing – communications director Janela Carrera muted reporters who asked questions not specifically related to recovery efforts.

Days later, it would be Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio who would apologize, and note that Carrera as well as policy director Carlo Branch ought to apologize. Branch issued an apology. Gov. Leon Guerrero would later apologize for censoring the media, calling it a mistake.

Also in April, as Guam received reports of approved federal funding to help residents, various agencies and the government's efforts through the pandemic, senators requested the administration's plans on how the moneys would be spent. Adelup responded that the federal government provided guidelines, which would be followed, and that appropriate reports would be provided to the federal government. Local senators have oversight of local funds.

Senators respond

The Guam Daily Post asked the island's 15 senators in the 35th Guam Legislature: "Do you think the administration has lacked transparency and censored the media? Yes or no, and why?"

Some said there has been a lack of transparency, other senators remained neutral in their responses. The senators' responses were received between May 4 and May 8.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes

"Given that the main priority was to respond to a public health emergency – I think that just by looking at the results from this week, the administration and our people of Guam did a good job at flattening the curve. This being said, no matter what the mission may be, transparency and accountability is something that must always be a priority for any democratic form of governance. As we shift from a response to a recovery approach to COVID-19, I hope the administration will continue to be more forthcoming with both the Legislature and the media. It definitely hasn't been smooth sailing – but I can say that just in this past week, the tide has turned, and the administration is more responsive to our concerns."

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson

"Yes, this administration has lacked transparency. We were off to a rocky start with the administration and not being able to get the information needed to do our jobs as public servants. The information my colleagues and I have been requesting would help us and our people see how federal money is being utilized and tracked. This has been particularly troublesome because there has been a lack of details shared with us and our people on the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, even after a month and a half of our people being laid off or furloughed. We have yet to see double pay for our front-line and essential employees, who have worked hard to save lives and sustain life on our island, as well as equitable pay for our nurses. There have also been questionable procurement processes undertaken by the administration that warrant concern on how public funding is being spent on behalf of the people of Guam. Now that our governor has signed an executive order ensuring transparency for our people on the use of federal aid, we are reassured that the information we need to strongly respond and help our people further is available and accessible to us and our island community. As there are families who continue to suffer, who are challenged with feeding their children, paying obligations and purchasing essentials, we trust that the administration's transparency will assist us in enacting laws that address, among many challenges, rent and mortgage payments for tenants and homeowners, unemployment insurance and benefits for displaced workers, and double payment for our health care workers, law enforcement officers and all front-line responders."

Sen. Clynt Ridgell

"Yes. They prevented the media from asking questions and muted their microphones during a press conference."

Sen. Jim Moylan

"I don't believe that this administration has truly been as transparent as many expected them to be. This has been my sentiment based on personal experiences, even prior to this COVID pandemic, and I know of several others who feel the same. Over the course of this term, my office has sent numerous inquiries on various issues, and I believe we probably received one, maybe two responses over that period at most. We don't even get acknowledgements. In any case, it certainly gets frustrating. As for the actions by the administration with the media last week, that was certainly uncalled for, especially when we are living in uncertain times, and the community is merely seeking answers. Since we can't seem to get them directly from the administration, and obviously senators aren't getting the information either, the people look to the media for help."

Sen. Telo Taitague

"Yes, I think the administration has lacked transparency with respect to COVID-19 procurement activities and other matters related to our response efforts. Additionally, the administration continues to play politics, inviting only Democrat senators to participate in meetings that involve discussions on the use of millions of dollars in federal assistance. Up until the recent override of Bill 333, administration officials withheld critical information concerning the use of existing and anticipated funds, and the true financial health of this government. Regarding economic assistance programs for families, rather than moving quickly to help families who continue to wait weeks for help, the administration seems interested in creating programs only after senators come up with ideas in the form of legislation. On the subject of media censorship by the administration, I can understand why reporters asked questions last Thursday that were outside of the guidelines set by Adelup. It was disrespectful for Adelup to mute reporters and an effort should have been made to let reporters finish asking questions at the very least – and commit to getting an answer to them at a later time. The questions asked by reporters sought to shed light on serious allegations involving an alleged fraudulent use of the director of Public Health's e-signature, availability of price quotations, contracts and other questionable procurement activities. At the end of the day, Adelup needs to understand that these are questions the people of Guam will never allow to be muted or otherwise ignored."

Sen. Wil Castro

"There is strong public belief that the administration has not been transparent through this crisis. Their sentiments are justifiable when we consider the lack of information about the receipt and use of federal and local funds and, yes, the appearance of censoring the media. Our media partners have a significant role in this crisis. Thus, the administration must make itself more accessible, (and) provide timely and clear information if we are to rebuild our lives and our island together."