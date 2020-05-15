Senators respond to questions on administration's transparency

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part series where The Guam Daily Post asked senators the question: "Do you think the administration has lacked transparency and censored the media? Yes or no, and why?"

The Guam Daily Post asked the island's 15 senators in the 35th Guam Legislature: "Do you think the administration has lacked transparency and censored the media? Yes or no, and why?"

Some said there has been a lack of transparency, other senators remained neutral in their responses. The senators' responses were received between May 4 and May 8.

Sen. Kelly Marsh

"For myself, making sure that community concerns and needs are addressed is paramount. On Guam, right now, so many people are worried and some are struggling to hang on for another day. Leaders have a responsibility to do their best to provide clear information to the public, especially in times like this when people feel isolated or scared and aren't sure what to believe. Around the world, we hear from entities like the World Health Organization and others such as NPR, that transparency and the flow of clear and accurate information is an essential component of successfully dealing with a public health emergency. The media is the primary means by which the public gets that information, which underscores the importance of their ability to ask questions, to challenge, to ask for clarification and to engage community leaders. At a time like this, our elected leaders should be opening up dialogue to make sure that facts and accurate understandings are made available to the public. It is unfortunate that muting of the media occurred. It is important that the administration recognized and acknowledged this mistake, apologizing for this issue. It was a much-needed gesture to help clear the air."

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee

"Refusing to answer a valid question from a reporter is not the mark of a transparent public servant. A free media is the keystone to an accountable government, so I certainly appreciate the administration admitting their mistakes and apologizing for any censorship that took place. Transparency orders the governor announced this week are encouraging, and I hope will serve as the indicator of how Adelup will move forward with their critical work."

Sen. Louise Muna

"Either way this administration will need to do a better job releasing information in a complete and timely manner. I am hopeful that they will continue to work on this and reestablish trust in our government. In the meantime, the Legislature will do its part to look out for the best interest of all our people."

Sen. Joe San Agustin

"Yes, at that time. But they have resolved the issue and hopefully will be more transparent in the future."

Sen. Jose Pedo Terlaje

"Our people rightfully expect and deserve transparency in their government, even in a pandemic. Like our teachers have taught us, it's not enough to get the right answer to a math problem, you have to show your work. That way they know you didn't cheat and you learned your lesson like you're supposed to."

Sen. Mary Torres

"I think it's important to remember that no administration has faced a public health emergency of this scale and magnitude before. Given the unprecedented circumstances, I'm glad the governor recognized the need for daily briefings to assure the public. I'm also glad she acknowledged that she can do better. Beating this virus requires a bedrock of trust between the government and our people. It requires the humility to admit your mistakes and the wisdom to correct them. The governor has demonstrated she has both. That said, I'm hopeful that additional reporting requirements as well as the procurement of an independent, third-party reviewer of federal fund expenses will help provide the public the transparency they justly deserve."

Sen. Therese Terlaje

"Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a resounding cry from the public for more transparency from their government. I do not take this lightly. The people of Guam deserve to know how their government is operating and how money is being spent, either through the media or through their representatives in the Legislature. The Legislature must have full access to information regarding the executive branch's plans and priorities as it relates to addressing the public health emergency and the fiscal position of the government of Guam. This information was not readily available to the people of Guam, which is why I pushed for the passage of Bill 333-35, so guidelines for transparency would be in place during this pandemic. It is concerning that the governor would tell the Guam Legislature to send a FOIA request to compel transparency in her veto message for the measure. There is something wrong if a FOIA is necessary from one government entity to another. Restrictions on legitimate media investigations cause distrust and stifle our community's efforts to improve Guam. It is reasonable to expect and demand more transparency from our government, especially during a time when our community needs our assistance and guidance."

Sen. Amanda Shelton

"The actions of the administration demonstrating a lack of transparency is regrettable. They have since apologized for these mistakes and I believe they were sincere. It is my hope that all public servants, whether elected, appointed or classified civil servants recognize the importance and need for transparency. We cannot legislate trust and transparency, they are values that must be practiced every day. This is what our people expect and demand of us as leaders."

Sen. Sabina Perez

"These are unprecedented times. During the immediate response to this public health emergency, I acknowledge that transparency was insufficient, as was evidenced by the lack of formal responses to letters from my office; insufficient communication of the status of federal economic stimulus, plans for its expenditure, and handling of procurement; and the veto of Bill 333. The governor's recent executive order addressing concerns of transparency and her commitment to it is a step in the right direction. Through transparency, we can regain the public trust and ensure our policies and decisions succeed in helping our island through this difficult time. In regards to your second question, a free press is essential for a strong democracy. Regarding last week's handling of press conferences, I agree that questions should not be limited. It was important that the mistake was acknowledged, and apologies were given."

Executive order on transparency

The governor on Friday stated that her administration is "very much transparent."

"We are an administration that's very accountable. We are an administration that we give a lot of public information out. We are an administration that continues to communicate very closely with the community through press conferences. We are an administration that can be trusted," Leon Guerrero said.

Executive Order 2020-13 includes establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Office, where executive branch line agencies will also be required to publish their responses to requests for documents under the Sunshine Reform Act of 1999.

The administration will also submit reports of expenditures for goods and services in response to and directed toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and this public health emergency to the Legislature and posted on the website of the Office of the Governor.

Finally, the governor announced the procurement of an independent, third-party review, which will ensure compliance with applicable federal and local laws and require accountability and transparency on the part of all entities involved in the utilization of CARES Act funding.