A confirmation hearing for nominees to the Port Authority of Guam board of directors circled back to the "Port 7" issue and Guam YTK case as lawmakers peppered appointees Luis Baza and Francisco Santos with questions during a nearly three-hour-long hearing Wednesday.

The "Port 7" matter refers to a group of current and former port employees who were involved in a yearslong workers' compensation controversy, now settled by the PAG. Guam YTK was the company that won a $14 million arbitration award against the Port Authority, later declared invalid by the Supreme Court of Guam.

Some tensions flared between Baza and Sen. Thomas Fisher, as the latter pressed Baza on conflicts of interest he may have had regarding the Port 7.

Baza served as deputy general manager of the PAG from December 2019 through December 2022. Sometime prior to that, he sat on the Civil Service Commission as its chair. Baza said he recused himself from the Port 7 cases at the CSC because of a business relationship with attorney Michael Phillips, now former counsel for the PAG.

But once at the Port, Baza oversaw the Port 7 settlements. Fisher asked what change made that possible. Baza said he no longer had a business relationship with Phillips by that time and had never really seen the Port 7 cases.

Fisher repeated his question a few times, and at some point, the two began to speak over each other in the exchange, which ended with Baza saying he had answered the question and had nothing else to add.

The senator then asked Baza if he informed the PAG board that he served at the CSC while cases involving the port were under consideration.

Baza said he did not because he went to the port to act as the deputy GM for administration and finance and, in that position, he reviewed cases beyond the Port 7. Baza also questioned why the senators and nominees were discussing the Port 7 issue when it was a "done deal."

Fisher would later discuss legal fees paid to counsels for certain Port 7 individuals. He stated that counsel for Frances Cepeda, one of the Port 7, received about $87,400 in legal fees. But Fisher noted that Cepeda's counsel was the McDonald Law Office.

"Which is to say that you paid $87,453.78 to your own law firm. ... The conflict is so extraordinary," Fisher said.

Joseph McDonald, a lawyer at the firm, served as the PAG legal counsel at the time of the Port 7 settlements.

However, Baza said Joseph McDonald "wasn't working for that law office then."

Fisher also noted that the McDonald firm billed the Port Authority for 437 hours of work, and asked Baza to discuss his review of the billings.

Baza said he can't discuss legal fees because he was told by Charles McDonald, a lawyer at the firm, that it was private.

"It's actually not private. It's public information. The individual who received the windfall, your lawyer, is now telling you not to talk about it. I'll let the people of Guam decide what they think about that," Fisher said.

He went on to say that counsel for another Port 7 individual, who he identified as attorney Ike Aguigui, received more than $307,500 in fees. But again, Baza said he could not discuss it because he was told it was private information. Fisher said he has requested billing sheets through a disclosure request.

Guam YTK

Earlier in the hearing, Santos, who had been a longtime board member, was asked about Guam YTK issues by Sen. Joanne Brown, a former Port GM. The two had worked together during Brown's time at the PAG.

The current PAG general manager, Rory Respicio, sought to initiate mediation talks with Guam YTK while the Guam Supreme Court decision on the arbitration dispute with the company was pending, "to see if there was any opportunity to stave off" the arbitration award to the failed fisheries business. The governor's administration later said its position was to wait until the court handed down its decision.

As Brown spoke on the Guam YTK case, Respicio attempted to enter the senator's discussion with Santos, but questions remained targeted at the board nominee.

Santos said he never authorized anybody to meet with Respicio, as that would be micromanagement.

"Your general manager was attempting to engage with the principals of YTK. Were you aware of that? And you're not aware that he ever approached you for any funding to pay for a mediator, that he had a specific time and day to meet at his office?" Brown asked.

Santos said he "cannot remember" and that no one had approached him to make a payment to YTK.

"Did your general manager ever relay to you and disclose that he may have had business dealings or consultancy with the principal of YTK prior to him becoming general manager?" Brown added.

Santos said that sometimes, when members of management would have discussions with YTK or other entities, they usually would meet with legal counsel.

"And when they find any solution from their meeting, then they make a recommendation to the board. The board is never involved with sitting down with other agencies to make any decision. That is not our job," Santos said.