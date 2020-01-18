Senators scrap mayoral recall

Lawmakers in emergency session on Friday fundamentally altered the provisions of Bill 259-35, moving away from the bill's proposal to hold a recall election for the embattled Yona mayor, to requiring that a municipal planning council appoint an acting mayor in the event of extended mayoral absence with the advice and consent of the Guam Legislature.

When confirmed, the appointment will last until the absent mayor can return to his duties or a new mayor is elected.

It was one of many amendments proposed as lawmakers worked into the night. They were still molding the legislation as of press time.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje initiated the amendment. Terlaje is a former Yona mayor and his son has been mentioned as an alleged associate of jailed Mayor Jesse Blas.

Prior to the change, lawmakers discussed crime statistics, technical requirements and other issues, including occasional discussion on funding for a recall and special election.

"I really don't care if there's a recall or not. What I'm saying here is if there's no money to support the recall up to the timeline where we can meet the timeline, why do we talk about something like this?" Sen. Jose Terlaje said at one point.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, the bill's author, was concerned the senators veered away from the recall.

"What we did here is we did away with the recall and we put in a temporary fix ... We needed to fix the void and two, the policy is broken. So here, we're trying to fix the policy as well. If we come out of this Legislature telling the people we didn't give them the recall but we gave them a temporary fix from an MPC appointed from such time, where's the good faith in that?" Nelson asked.

The vice speaker, who is currently filling in the role of speaker as Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is off island, called for session at 10 a.m. Friday. However, at that time, only Sens. Mary Torres and Therese Terlaje had shown up.

Legislative appropriations Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin began the session with a statement from Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson.

"BBMR's position remains firm on any bills seeking to appropriate funds. We are in a deficit and these funds are not available," San Agustin read in part from Carlson's email.

The director was not available Friday. BBMR was occupied with developing the next executive budget submission and could not appear before the committee of the whole, according to Carlson's email.

Bill 259, initially, would have mandated a recall election for Yona Mayor Jesse Blas. He is jailed on federal bribery charges but remains in office due to legal requirements on what constitutes a vacancy.

But the bill would have used the same funding source that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero maintains is better spent on deficit reduction: unappropriated funds from fiscal 2019. Myriad other bills are seeking to use this funding source.

Bill 259, in its original form, would have needed around $47,000, split about evenly, for a recall election and a special election.

In its fiscal note on the bill, BBMR warned that spending money from the 2019 unappropriated funds would not be fiscally prudent considering GovGuam's $83 million deficit.

"Appropriating from such a source will hinder the government of Guam's ability to reduce the cumulative General Fund deficit," it stated.

Nelson, who went ahead with Jose Terlaje's amendment later in session, initially said the Yona community is divided on the recall but should be given the opportunity to decide.

"If we give them the opportunity to choose whether they want a recall, at least we heard the people's voice for the price of $25,000. If $25,000 is such a big number to us, then we should be debating other issues that are going on in our government for frivolous matters in how money is being spent," Nelson said earlier in session.

"This is investing in the people. Even if it's going to cost $50,000 should there be a special election ... at least we would have addressed the people's concerns," she added.

Later in the session, Nelson introduced an amendment governing municipal planning councils. This includes mandating mayors to establish planning councils or justify their noncompliance to the Legislature. The MCOG executive director must appoint planning council members if one is not established within 125 days of the mayor taking office. The MCOG will vote on those members.

Sen. Mary Torres suggested tackling the planning council specifics in another bill but Nelson said the policy requires amendment.

Yona did not have a municipal planning council, which contributed to the challenges with Blas' absence from the village. He recently appointed planning council members while in prison and on administrative leave. Nelson asked the attorney general earlier this week about the legality of the decision.

The AG has not issued a response.