With a dip in travel to Guam expected the A.B. Won Pat International Airport could be allowed to extend contracts with existing concessions providers for up to three years.

Bill 130-37 was introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin. It would allow a three-year extension of concessions agreements, subject to airport board approval. The measure has bipartisan support.

The measure would help the airport to assist vendors, who provide a large amount of revenue to airport operations, according to a statement provided by Guam International Airport Authority marketing administrator Rolenda Faasuamalie.

It would help the airport “to secure financial sustainability” through contract extensions, the statement said, adding that concessions provide an important service to visitors.

“We continue to work with all our concessionaires, as we’ve done through the COVID-19 pandemic, and now post-typhoon, and hope for a swift recovery of our markets,” according to the statement. While damage assessments are ongoing, concessionaires “have matched the GIAA’s resiliency” and have been open and operating since the airport reopened May 29.

Operating revenue for the airport plummeted during the travel slump of the COVID-19 pandemic, going from $69 million in fiscal 2019 to $23 million in fiscal 2021, according to financial reports released by the Office of Public Accountability. Concessions fees, a considerable amount of the money that the airport rakes in, saw a similar decline: total fee collections went from $22.2 million in fiscal 2019 to $5.5 million in fiscal 2021.

Rent relief has been offered to airport tenants for extended periods during previous years.

Visitor numbers at the airport had finally begun to pick up during fiscal 2022, but financial reports for the airport have yet to be released.

The road ahead will continue to be rough; the Guam Visitors Bureau estimates that visitor numbers won’t fully rebound until at least two years after the typhoon.

Sens. Roy Quinata, Jesse Lujan, Dwayne San Nicolas, Will Parkinson, Chris Duenas and Tom Fisher are signed on in support of Bill 130.