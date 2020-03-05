Two lawmakers have asked the Guam Economic Development Authority to determine the feasibility of Guam's participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Facilities Program, which could bring as much as $120 million in federal funds for islandwide road repairs.

"We all know that Guam's road conditions are terrible and we often must purchase new tires or spend more on vehicle repairs due to the condition of our roads," Sen. Joe San Agustin said in a letter to GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola.

Sens. Clynt Ridgell and San Agustin have asked that GEDA determine whether Guam can participate in the USDA program and dedicate a small portion of Federal Highway funds and local Guam Territorial Highway Funds as security against a lower interest loan that may benefit Guam.

They've also asked that GEDA discuss the authorization of the Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicles Bond that was authorized by public law in 2013 to allow the government of Guam to seek financing, since none has been achieved, the senators said.

$75M for projects

The lawmakers proposed several actions to achieve financing of approximately $75 million for shovel-ready projects. Securing $3.3 million annually from the Territorial Highway Fund for 20 years at a 3% interest rate could yield up to $45 million for secondary and tertiary road repairs and paving equipment, San Agustin noted in a press release.

Ridgell said, "An investment in our roads is an investment in critical infrastructure, an investment in our economy, and perhaps most importantly an investment in the quality of life of the people of Guam."