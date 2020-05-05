Senators seek oversight on COVID-19 procurement

Members of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration will be called in once a legislative oversight hearing is set to question COVID-19 procurement, including the absence of contracts with hotels paid to serve as quarantine sites and the use of a director's electronic signature without her consent to commit public payments to these hotels.

Sen. Sabina Perez on Monday said these are "serious allegations" that will receive her top priority as chairperson of the procurement committee, which will hold an oversight hearing.

"It is wrong to use someone's signature without their knowledge. If these allegations are proven true, it is important to get to the bottom of this, particularly when federal funds are at stake," Perez told The Guam Daily Post.

In email exchanges between certain government of Guam officials involved in the spending of public funds for COVID-19-related services, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey's digital signature was used to commit public funds on certain hotels that were turned into quarantine facilities for travelers. However, Unpingco-DeNorcey has said she doesn't recall giving anyone approval for the use of her digital signature for those costs.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, vice chairperson of the procurement committee, said the information is "extremely concerning."

"I am grateful it was brought to light by diligent media and that the director of Public Health disclosed immediately that her signature was used without authorization," Terlaje said.

Minority Leader Telo Taitague said if Unpingco-DeNorcey did not approve the use of her signature, "it is absolutely fraud."

In a letter to Perez requesting an oversight hearing, Taitague noted the following needs to be scrutinized:

• Questions surrounding an alleged fraudulent use of the director of Public Health's digital signature.

• Lack of required paperwork and contracts for quarantine or isolation facilities.

• Requests for expedited payments without supporting documentation.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, also a vice chairperson for the committee, said she's "absolutely concerned" and asked the committee chair to "hold an oversight hearing on the executive branch's procurement practices during the current state of emergency."

Perez is requesting documentation from relevant agencies and the focus of the hearing will be determined by what is discovered, she said.

Based on initial estimates, GovGuam would have paid at least $2.4 million to hotels including the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn and Wyndham Garden Guam.

Even before entering into contracts with the three hotels, GovGuam agreed to pay every two weeks at a rate of $100 a day for most of the hotels' rooms.

Perez said it's important local and federal guidelines are followed.

"Even in times of emergency, it is imperative that we follow procurement regulations in order to preserve the public trust to manage our finances responsibly," Perez said.

Terlaje said she expects the governor's office to address this immediately, since it was brought to the attention of Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio Monday morning.

As health committee chair, Terlaje is set to hold an oversight hearing on public health Thursday. If the procurement issue is not resolved by then, she said, she will add it to the agenda.

"I am confident the chairperson of the legislative committee on procurement will also consider addressing this disturbing news," she said.

Where's the spending plan?

It's not only questionable procurement that senators are looking into, but also the lack of transparency and accountability on the part of the executive branch on the use of some $117 million in direct federal COVID-19 assistance, plus some $12 million grant.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, on Monday said he would like to see Guam's COVID-19 spending plan.

In comparison, the CNMI government over the weekend outlined its plan for using federal COVID-19 funds, including $11 million for procurement of test kits, personal protective equipment, first aid kits, disinfectant sprays and sanitation equipment; $10 million for support payroll for first responders; and $6.4M for ventilators, intensive care unit beds, monitors, portable X-rays, ultrasounds, infusion pumps and COVID-19 detection kits, among others.

On Guam, senators, the public and the media have been calling on Adelup to release similar data for weeks.

On Monday, administration officials said the governor will make two announcements on Tuesday: One is to help residents reeling from the pandemic, and the second one will be about accountability and transparency on the use of federal COVID-19 funds.