Senators set aside $396K for staffers' leave cash-out

Senators in the recently ended 35th Guam Legislature authorized the set-aside of $396,219 for staffers whose employment ended or are ending and have remaining annual leave credits that they're allowed to convert into cash as they head out the door.

The credits are paid to legislative staffers whose employment ended with the departure of the senators they worked for, or whose employment ended at the end of the 35th legislative term for other reasons.

It's still unclear how many of the staffers will get the leave cash-out.

None has been paid or processed yet, said legislative Executive Director Carlo Branch, who recently returned to the Legislature after having spent some time as the governor's policy director.

The leave cash-out payments, Branch said, "are and have been a statutory obligation for government employees."

No senators are permitted leave cash-outs by law, Branch said.

Annual leave can be cashed out for employees government-wide but is legally capped.

Unused sick leave cannot be converted into cash but can be used in the calculation of retirement years, Branch said.

The legislative resolution states, upon their employment separation, "a legislative employee shall be given credit for any accrued and unused annual leave as of the date of separation" in accordance with the Legislature's standing rules.

The $396,219 set aside for the leave cash-out payments will come from leftover funds at the end of the 35th Guam Legislature.

The resolution states $173,829 will come from the Legislature's central operations "lapsed" funds. And $222,390 will come from the unallocated funds of the Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs, Telecommunications, Technology, and Labor; and the Committee on Heritage and the Arts, Parks, Guam Products, Hagåtña Revitalization, Self-Determination, and Regional Affairs.