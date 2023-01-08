Senators submit first bills of term

The first couple of bills of the 37th Guam Legislature have been introduced.

Sen. Telo Taitague is, again, hoping to pass legislation that would adjust the cost-of-living allowance for government of Guam retirees using recommendations from a Special Cost of Living Economic Service.

Taitague introduced Bill 2-37 along with Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Sabina Perez, Joanne Brown, Darrel “Chris” Barnett, Thomas Fisher and Dwayne San Nicolas.

The cost-of-living work group will consist of finance and economic officials tasked with developing a report linking, at minimum, consumer price indexes for housing rentals, health care, food and other factors to estimate Guam's cost of living, a release from Taitague stated.

“The current $2,000 standard COLA will serve as a baseline in recommending supplemental cost of living adjustments. A sliding scale must be included in the required report which shall be applied to the base retirement annuity greater than $40,000.00. According to the director of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, a majority of retirees earn less than $40,000 in retirement annuities,” the release added.

Lawmakers raised the COLA by $200 in the fiscal 2023 budget act. A proposal from Sen. Amanda Shelton in the 36th Guam Legislature would have raised the COLA even further by mandating a series of fixed increases from 2024 to 2026. The measure fizzled after failing to include a technical requirement.

Taitague opposed Shelton's bill because it did not contain a “true” measure for adjustment. Taitague introduced her own COLA-related bill in the 36th Guam Legislature, which also included a Special Cost of Living Economic Service, but the proposal never received a public hearing.

“Senators must put an end to the practice of adjusting COLA benefits based on political considerations. With fiscal responsibility at the center of Bill 2-37 (LS), the measure restricts policymakers from adjusting COLA benefits without evaluating relevant economic data,” Taitague stated in her release.

Prior to Bill 2, Perez introduced her own measure, the first of the new term. Bill 1-37 would exempt the installation of solar panels from real estate tax valuation, a proposal intended to encourage the transition to renewable energy.

“On Guam specifically, where the current value of homes hover around $400,000, and given the assumption of a 17% increase in value for installing solar systems ... the value of an average home can increase by $68,000, leading to a significant increase in property taxes levied on homes that seek to incorporate the environmentally sound action of utilizing solar panels,” the bill's intent states.