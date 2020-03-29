As session has been postponed until further notice and lawmakers work on other ways to resume legislative functions, The Guam Daily Post asked lawmakers to summarize the initiatives they've taken, in 150 words or less, as the island manages the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some answer have been edited for length. Statements below are from senators who responded.

Sen. Telo Taitague

"I've been taking in questions from so many constituents and have reached out to Homeland Security and the administration for inquiries I'm unfamiliar with. I'm also constantly monitoring local and national media reports and social media activity to help stay updated with the latest developments.

"Just (Wednesday) morning, I reached out to Lt. Gov. (Josh Tenorio) regarding the possibility of implementing a moratorium on evictions, a request brought up to me by many residents these past several days. The lieutenant governor committed to working with the administration's legal team to review options going forward."

In addition, Taitague said she's worked with colleagues to produce Bill 319-35, which proposes several economic stabilizing efforts.

Sen. Mary Torres

"Last week, my office drafted three initiatives in an effort to provide a safety net for those financially impacted by the virus. Upon the postponement of session, the initiatives were repackaged as a letter to the governor requesting that she use her executive powers to mandate the provisions instead (no disconnection of basic services such as electricity, water, sewer, gas, phone, cellphone or internet; no collection of debt for those quarantined; and no foreclosures or eviction due to nonpayment).

"While some of these policies have since been implemented by certain entities, I am confident that the governor has been working to fulfill the remaining protections for Guam's families."

Sen. Louise Muna

"I am continually working with my fellow senators on ways to help our people. Bill 319-35 introduced (Tuesday) by Sen. Telo Taitague, Sen. Wil Castro and myself is a product of our continual collaboration. The bill looks to decrease the costs of goods, exempt medical supplies and medication from the business privilege tax, as well as additional relief through reductions in (the fuel surcharge) and the BPT.

"We continue to advocate for federal individual and commerce assistance.

"I want to encourage our retailers, that remain open, to set aside an hour or two exclusively for the most vulnerable members of our community; seniors over 60 and individuals with physical disabilities. This will result in shorter lines and fewer social contacts.

"The situation is constantly changing. We will continue to explore more ways to help our island get through this crisis and recover.

"May God continue to guide and protect us."

Sen. William Castro

"In short time and in response to the pandemic, I co-authored local legislation and advocated for the passage of federal initiatives that will help stabilize the local economy, assist families and provide support for the men and women who are on the front lines fighting the virus and working around the clock to keep Guam moving forward.

"Recently, I wrote to the governor and attorney general urging them to promulgate the policies and procedures necessary to permit health care professionals to provide telehealth services such as ‘virtual visits’ to people confined to their homes.

"I co-sponsored Bill 319-35 that provides for a temporary reduction in the BPT, expedites tax refunds, exempts prescription medicines and medical supplies from the BPT and use tax laws, and provides support for pandemic response activities facilitated by the Marianas Regional Fusion Center.

"I’ve also communicated over the phone with federal officials and wrote letters to members of Congress putting my support behind key measures within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act that will help the people of Guam."

Sen. Amanda Shelton

"It continues to be our primary mission to ensure the health and safety of our island community. Our office stands behind the government's efforts that provides continued assistance during this health emergency and beyond, and are currently drafting legislation to address the health and economic needs of our community.

"In addition to our committee work and preparation for the upcoming budget sessions, we are doing our best to facilitate constituent services and using all available channels to make sure our people get reliable and timely information that will help guide them. We also remain in close contact with our oversight agencies to ensure that they have the support they need during this time to continue servicing our community."

Sen. Clynt Ridgell

"The regular work of my office outside of any pandemic initiatives has continued. Our office fields calls, text messages and emails. This includes inquiries from constituents on varying topics like back billing at utilities (Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority), utility meter issues, unemployment and labor issues with respect to COVID-19, fishing rights, food security, net metering and stray animal legislation. We are also continuing our work with regards to the researching and drafting of numerous pieces of legislation that are non-pandemic related. In addition we are completing committee reports for legislation that my committee has held public hearings for.

"As for pandemic-related work, I have maintained communication with the agencies I have oversight of that are critical to our pandemic response, particularly Homeland Security, the Guam Fire Department and the Port Authority of Guam. I've received briefings from all three agencies and stand ready to support them in any way that I can. All the agencies report that the best support that we all can provide to them at this time is to continue to practice social distancing and adhere to the governor's executive order.

"I am concerned about a potential bottleneck in the supply chain, so I have been in contact with the Port Authority of Guam as well as Guam shippers. Port General Manager Rory Respicio has assured me that port operations continue, and in fact, I have heard from shippers that the port is doing an amazing job despite the extra protocols they have had to put in place to assure safety during this pandemic. In addition to all of the health workers, first responders and other people who continue to put themselves in harm's way, I would also like to commend the Port Authority and all of its employees for continuing to show up to work to keep the supply chain moving despite the threat of contracting COVID-19. The Port GM and shippers have assured me that the supply chain is in tact and that there are two-three weeks' worth of supplies already in the pipeline slated for Guam.

"However, despite these assurances, I am still concerned with the potential for a disruption to the supply chain later on down the line as the pandemic continues. Because of this, I am writing to the island's major distributors to begin discussions about potential backup plans should there be any disruption to the U.S. supply chain one-three months down the line.

"There are other pandemic-related initiatives that I am working on that I will be announcing at a later time."

Sen. James Moylan

"A couple of weeks ago, when visitor cancellations were increasing and business activity were reducing, we introduced Bill 311-35, which was a comprehensive proposal to provide some relief for businesses, with the goal of transitioning those savings to their employees by maintaining working hours and/or avoiding layoffs. The measure not only provided for a temporary reduction of the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%, but also amended the BPT Exemption Act by increasing both the qualifying and exemption thresholds, to allow more small businesses to avail of the savings. The objective was to be proactive and not reactive.

"(Tuesday) we introduced Bill 319-35, which would temporarily reduce the liquid fuel tax, and hence provide island residents some relief at the gas pumps.

"Along with relief efforts, in the past week, we have reached out to the governor to request for a deferral of payments on real property taxes, consideration of adding the strict enforcement of the Public Intoxication Law to her executive order, more transparency in the delivering of messages to the community as it relates to COVID-19, consideration of Bill 308-35 (Pandemic Fund), and to request for an emergency declaration to (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) so that federal support be availed, and this includes obtaining additional medical supplies from the Department of Defense. We have not heard back on any of these inquiries."

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes

"(Wednesday) media reports have indicated that the Senate and the White House have struck a deal on a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package. I will be joining local and state officials from around the country on a White House briefing call ... and hope to get some answers. I have also extended the invitation to my colleagues.

"In the meantime, Sen. (Regine) Biscoe-Lee and I, our staff and our legal counsel are looking at ways that we can continue legislative business without further spreading COVID-19. I also understand that there is a shortage of (personal protective equipment) on island. Taiwan has offered to donate over 100,000 masks to the United States to assist in the U.S.' efforts in combating COVID-19. I have reached out to my counterparts in Taiwan, as well as the American Institute in Taiwan, and they acknowledged my request and will be responding shortly."

Sen. Therese Terlaje

"My priority has been to help protect the people of Guam from infection and to help build capacity to treat patients under emergency conditions. Through timely research and continuous communication, below are some of what my staff and I have been engaged in.

"Discussed with providers and insurance companies to promote telehealth, early and extended prescription refills, and related matters which would reduce exposure to patients.

"Maintained legislative oversight of efforts to increase testing, increase (Guam Memorial Hospital/COVID-19 isolation facility) critical care capacity, and to protect patients and health care workers.

"Introduced Bill 317-35, which expands the authority of (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) to extend temporary quarantine periods from the existing 10 days, up to 30 days consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations, while preserving individual rights to petition the court for removal from quarantine.

"Sent request to Chief Justice (F. Philip) Carbullido for a moratorium to be placed on court eviction actions, while legislative moratorium and financial relief is pursued for tenants and landlords.

"Continued discussions with (the Guam Visitors Bureau and Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association) regarding assistance for employees and businesses in light of global impacts to our visitor industry. Preliminary discussions are ongoing for recovery planning.

"Submitted draft resolution to amend Legislature’s standing rules to allow legislative business to be conducted virtually during emergency period."

Sen. Joe San Agustin

"My committee along with the Office of Finance and Budget are carefully looking for ways to assist the administration tackle the pandemic and ensure that the fiscal state of the government doesn’t collapse, specifically on government spending and recommendations for austerity measures.

"We will continue to monitor the administration’s actions and provide recommendations in the recovery stage. Knowing that we face challenges in the collections of revenues, government operations will be prioritized and likely downsized. Additional ideas include freeze hiring, promotions, salary adjustments and increments. Suspension of all travel, procurement of nonessential supplies and equipment. Hold all capital improvement projects and, depending on the severity of loss revenues, we may consider drastic measures such as eliminating limited-term appointees, contracts and furloughs.

"However, we must remain steadfast that the administration will continue to do what is necessary to control this pandemic. We are confident that the administration will properly document all expenses for the filing of federal reimbursement. We will continue to monitor and provide input, dialogue with the administration for any legislation required to further support the administration and bring closure to this situation.

"We have a long road ahead to address what is needed to combat that pandemic while ensuring that we continue to offer the necessary services our people require to maintain some sense of normalcy during these trying times."

Sen. Sabina Perez

"In the coming months, in addition to containing the spread of COVID-19 on Guam, it is essential to provide economic relief to those who have undergone financial hardship due to reduction or loss of employment as a result of the pandemic. It is important that we come together as a community, as we have done with typhoons and other natural disasters.

"I am working to facilitate local use of federal funds to help families and businesses for relief. It is essential that we look at incentives for providing affordable housing. It is important to localize and diversify our economy by promoting apprenticeships in both the public and private sector, especially in health, construction, technology and agriculture."