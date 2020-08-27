Senators to discuss canceling primary election

About 280 of the 335 needed precinct officials are confirmed to assist in Saturday's primary election — if it happens.

Senators are expected to discuss today a bill that would cancel the primary election. The bill, proffered by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, has found opposition in a number of senators who are concerned about voter suppression, considering more than 2,000 Guamanians have voted.

Sen. James Moylan has called for a postponement of the primary to Sept. 21. Sen. Kelly Marsh has asked for Attorney General Leevin Camacho to chime in on the legal issues associated with canceling the primary election.

Marsh's senior policy adviser Rikki Orsini said they expect Camacho's response today.

Other senators support Barnes' Bill 391 that would cancel the primary election because the COVID-19 crisis has gotten worse in recent weeks.

The bill would allow all candidates to advance to the Nov. 3 general election as well as mail-in voting.

Barnes' bill was introduced over the weekend, following a spike in COVID-19 cases and two deaths. On Thursday, the governor announced two more COVID-19 fatalities.

Test run postponed

Thursday's 5:30 p.m. test election at the University of Guam Calvo Field House has been moved to the morning of the primary election.

That's because of the governor's lockdown order and with the technician from the tabulator vendor still not expected to be on island at the time, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

As of Wednesday, it's not clear whether the tabulator technician would have to be quarantined when he reaches Guam, and the results of his COVID-19 test in Michigan are not yet known, Pangelinan said.

"Absent any word from the Legislature or Adelup, GEC continues to prepare for the Aug. 29 primary election," Pangelinan said.

GEC on Wednesday was able to deliver all voting booths to the public schools, she said.

The commission also continues to check other vendors to confirm their availability for the primary election, she said.

Precinct officials

Five precinct officials told GEC they're backing out, and 50 precinct officials have so far not responded to the commission's request for confirmation of participation, Pangelinan said.

"That 50 we haven't heard from, that's scary. We also received emails saying they have not yet received the results of their COVID-19 tests," Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post.

GEC is also continuing to confirm the availability of the 150 personnel that it hired to serve as COVID-19-related cleaners and support staff, in addition to 26 current GEC staff.

Data may change right before senators go into today's 11 a.m. emergency session to take up the primary election cancellation bill.

GEC continues to receive requests for home-bound voting service, Pangelinan said, but the lockdown suspended this service, along with in-office absentee voting.