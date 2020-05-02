Senators to discuss transparency, accountability bills

The Guam Legislature will meet on May 5 as certain lawmakers call for an opportunity to override recent vetoes penned by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Lawmakers ended their last session in mid-April, passing six bills, three of which were related to essential employee pay, procuring emergency equipment, and an accountability measure. The three bills were vetoed by the governor.

Sen. Therese Terlaje on Thursday requested session in order to override the veto on Bill 333-35, which intended to establish the rapid and transparent implementation of federal and local assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The unprecedented power and money controlled by a handful of public officials, as a result of this public health emergency, will have long-lasting repercussions for every individual on Guam. The Legislature’s unanimous call for increased transparency is a whisper compared to the public’s growing discontent and demands for truth and real relief," Terlaje stated in response to the governor's veto.

Chirag Bhojwani, spokesman for the speaker's office, said Speaker Tina Muña Barnes had been exploring calling the Legislature into session when she received the veto on Bill 333 and also reached out to Terlaje. The request for session was sent Thursday to the speaker's office.

An override may not be the only issue considered, however.

Weekly reports

Sen. Telo Taitague has introduced Bill 352-35, which would mandate GovGuam financial agencies submit weekly reports on local and federal funds used for COVID-19 response efforts. The senator had been seeking expenditure and compliance reports from Adelup.

Taitague said she would be requesting a waiver of public hearing requirements so that Bill 352 can be considered immediately for session.

Sen. Mary Torres is also seeking to have her measure, Bill 214-34, added into the session agenda.

This measure would allow tenants who are victims of family violence, sexual assault or stalking to terminate their rental agreements without suffering legal or financial consequences.

"While this measure has always been a necessary policy, I believe it is needed now, more than ever, in light of current stay-at-home orders which may unintentionally impact victims on Guam," Torres stated in a release.