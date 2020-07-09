Senators to get public input on whether to cancel primary races

Lawmakers are in recess for one week to give time for public hearings on two bills intended on canceling the upcoming primary elections, in whole or in part.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, a sponsor of one of the bills, made the request Wednesday afternoon.

"Many of our colleagues here have asked that we pursue the public hearing first, and we've received many calls asking that we do a public hearing so that we get input from the public," San Agustin said.

The bills will be heard July 14 and session will resume the next day.

Earlier this month, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said ballots need to be printed by July 13 and sent out to absentee voters by July 15 for the Aug. 29 primaries.

The session date places the public hearings a day too late for GEC, but Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that printing could be done as late as July 15.

As of Thursday morning, there were only 12 ballots to print, she said. Pangelinan said GEC is also requesting guidance on its options should lawmakers take longer to decide on the primaries.

San Agustin, along with five fellow Democrats, introduced Bill 374-35, seeking to cancel the primary election for certain offices or party elections.

Sen. James Moylan, a Republican, and Democrat Sen. Therese Terlaje introduced Bill 375-35, seeking to cancel the 2020 primary election and allow all candidates to advance to the general election.

Both bills' authors cited the need to cut unnecessary costs and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Out of the 57 races in the 2020 primaries, 45 are uncontested, including the Democrat and Republican senatorial races. Republican candidate Ryan J. Calvo, who made comments equating local protesters to terrorists, withdrew from the race, dropping the number candidates down to 15.

Prior to San Agustin's request for recess, lawmakers were discussing Bill 330-35, a measure from Sen. Kelly Marsh and San Agustin, that would permit broader absentee voting during a state of emergency.

However, Marsh asked that the bill be set aside to give time for GEC to meet with federal partners.