Senators to hear bill on new Sanchez campus

Sen. Roy Quinata and seven other senators have introduced legislation attempting to repeal and reenact, with some changes, the enabling law for the construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School.

"It’s long overdue for us to finally get this done. We owe it to the students who are attending Simon Sanchez High School that we provide every resource to the (Guam) Department of Education. This bill will enable GDOE to pursue a private-public partnership for a lease-back arrangement which will make rebuilding this school possible," Quinata stated in a press release discussing the measure, Bill 94-37.

Quinata is head of the legislative committee overseeing Simon Sanchez High.

Sen. Chris Barnett, the chair overseeing education; Sen. Joe San Agustin, chair of appropriations; Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sens. Dwayne San Nicolas, Sabina Perez and William Parkinson co-sponsored Bill 94.

Several Guam public schools have been built under lease-back agreements, which lease property to contractors that finance, construct and maintain the campuses. Contractors are then paid over the term of the lease-back agreement.

Existing law governing the new Simon Sanchez High build already authorizes the government or GDOE to lease property for a new education facility, and also authorizes GDOE to enter into a lease-back arrangement with a contractor.

But Bill 94 changes and simplifies that language, specifying GDOE as the entity to lease school property for a new Simon Sanchez High School, and incorporates an additional purpose for the lease - facilitating fixtures, furniture and equipment services for the school.

There are other differences between existing law and Bill 94, but the measure maintains $166.3 million as the maximum cost for the design and construction of Simon Sanchez High School, and $16.3 million as the maximum annual payment for the pre-development, construction and lease-back period.

While Bill 94 is scheduled to undergo a public hearing on April 26, it's unclear where progress stands with current efforts to facilitate the construction of the new high school.

A contract for architectural, engineering and design services for the new campus was awarded to Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects in late 2020. According to Guam Daily Post files, design work reached 99% completion by August 2022. After design, the next step in the project is to issue a solicitation for the financing and actual construction of the new campus.

It was said during a GDOE Education Financial Supervisory Commission meeting in late March that GDOE was trying to finalize an exact start date for construction, but was waiting for a revised "bill" to iron out certain aspects of the build. The Post requested an update on the project, as well as the status of the design work for the new school, but hasn't received a response.

Quinata told the Post he has not received current information on the Simon Sanchez rebuild other than what had been reported in media, but there may be an opportunity to hear updates at the hearing for Bill 94.

The new measure follows the withdrawal of Bill 34-37, legislation introduced by Quinata in February. Bill 34 would have granted the Guam Economic Development Authority unprecedented authority, acting as both the landlord of a public school and responsible for administering procurement, according to the release from Quinata's office announcing Bill 94.

"This was vastly different from how it is typically done where the Department of Public Works manages construction associated with schools. With this new bill, not only is it in line with the standard approach to reconstructing schools on Guam, but also includes provisions for installing fixtures, furniture and equipment," Quinata's office said in the release.

The enabling law for the Simon Sanchez High new build is the Ma Kåhat Act of 2013.

An attempt to bid out a full construction project failed in 2017, resulting in the introduction of several bills intended to help move the process along, and GDOE was ultimately granted authority to head the procurement of the new school.