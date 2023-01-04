Lawmakers are scheduled to return to session Thursday, when they may finally decide who will take on the role of the speaker of the 37th Guam Legislature.

The vote is a critical decision that the Legislature must make before senators can take any other action, such as voting on other leadership positions or on their standing rules.

The newly inaugurated Legislature failed to resolve the speakership question Monday in a turn of events that caught some senior lawmakers off guard.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Three nominations arose for speaker, but none were able to secure the eight votes needed to hold the position.

Democrats hold the majority again this term, but party members split their votes between two nominees. Democrat Sen. Therese Terlaje, who served as speaker in the 36th Guam Legislature, received three votes from the body.

Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin received six votes.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. received six votes, getting the nod from all of the Legislature's Republican members.

Rather than renominate senators and continue with choosing the speaker, the Legislature went into recess, which Terlaje and Blas essentially described Monday as unprecedented.

The speakership can go to any senator, regardless of party affiliation, according to Blas. Usually, it is decided by the majority and goes to a majority member.

San Agustin told the Guam Daily Post Tuesday he hoped a decision would be made Thursday and that the Legislature can move on to other work. However, he did acknowledge there are a lot of dynamics at play.

"I honestly didn't expect there would be three nominations on Monday. I thought I had the best shot and I guess I didn't. ... We wait until Thursday to go back in. And then somebody will make the motion to nominate somebody and then we go through the motion of who gets elected," San Agustin said.

The senator said he would have to be renominated for the speaker position come Thursday and that he is expecting and hoping for that to happen. He also is hoping to win the position, he said, but added that nothing is guaranteed.

Blas said Tuesday there have been active discussions with Democratic colleagues regarding the speakership. Republicans have essentially set out what they would like to see in return for votes to either Democratic nominee, he added.

"It really has nothing to do with money. Everything we've asked for is basically for parity, for inclusiveness and for the ability so that we can continue to work together to get work done for the community," Blas said. He added that Republicans are not seeking chairmanship in legislative committees, either.

He said he believed Democrats are meeting to see if they can resolve the issue among themselves and not need any Republican votes.

However, the minority leader did have other concerns.

Even if the speakership had been decided Monday, Blas said senators were not given any proposed standing rules to review that day. Moreover, Blas said he learned from discussions with Democratic senators that the majority hadn't agreed who will chair what committee and what the committee makeup will be.

"What business will you move on (to) when you haven't even decided that other stuff?" Blas said, adding that committee matters should have been decided, as they are part of the standing rules.

"(If standing rules) were prepared, it surely wasn't on our table. Traditionally, what I found in past Legislatures where we were the minority, we're only given minutes to review a 170-page document before we have to decide on the floor. And I tell you what, if I'm not given more time than that, I'll object to it until I'm given an opportunity to further review it. But there was nothing, ... and the reason why is because they haven't even decided the committees," Blas said.

The minority leader said if Democrats can't resolve the speakership matter, then he offers his candidacy as an alternative "so that we can move forward."

The Post was not able to reach Terlaje for additional comments regarding the return to session Thursday.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Philip Carbullido serves as the temporary presiding officer of the 37th Guam Legislature absent a speaker.