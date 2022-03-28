Lawmakers are set to decide whether to pass a bill to increase compensation for Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority commissioners later this session.

Senators discussed the bill Friday afternoon before pushing it into a third reading, which is essentially a step before final voting. Opponents are raising the issue of timing and setting a precedent for other boards.

Bill 211-36 from Sen. Joe San Agustin would raise the meeting stipend for GHURA commissioners up to $250 from $50. The maximum compensation per month would also be raised to $500 from $100.

"GHURA is completely federally funded. And thus, the compensation of the board of commissioners would not have any impact on the government of Guam," San Agustin said Friday, adding that other jurisdictions, such as Massachusetts and Indiana, have increased compensation for their commissioners up to and even higher than what is proposed in Bill 211, as they fill a critical position.

The fiscal note on the bill acknowledged that the increase in compensation would be completely absorbed by GHURA's federal funding.

Setting a precedent

Sen. Telo Taitague, however, raised concerns about the bill.

"It's ironic to see something like this come before us. You're increasing stipends to almost 400%. I can see doing something gradual as time progresses to increase it a little bit more due to gas and issues that we're having," she said, adding that she did not believe this issue was about money for those serving on the board, and it shouldn't be about money.

Taitague also said allowing the increase, regardless of the funding source being federal dollars, would set a precedent for all other boards.

"So we're saying right now they're not as important as the GHURA board?" Taitague said. "We have not made this about contributing to the community. We've made this about money, and shame on us for doing that."

Sen. Joanne Brown also opposed the bill, "primarily because it does send the wrong message at this time."

"We have such incredible uncertainty about the economic future of Guam ... the economic uncertainty of the world ... what are we doing to prepare or plan for any of that? No, we're not doing any of those things because we're too busy spending," Brown said.

San Agustin, who began his closing statements with an audible sigh, stated the the legislation was to ensure compensation for the GHURA board was in line with the "millions of dollars they must protect and distribute in programs and services."

San Agustin repeated that GHURA is completely federally funded and increasing the board's compensation would not affect local coffers.

"It's so tempting to respond to my colleagues, what they said, but we'll leave that for later," he said.

Despite some opposition to the bill, there was no objection to place Bill 211 into third reading.