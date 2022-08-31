The Guam Legislature is expected to vote on the fiscal year 2023 budget bill Wednesday night, hours before a statutory deadline to pass the measure and send it to the governor.

Lawmakers had spent the majority of August debating and amending the measure, adding funding provisions for hospital renovations or improvement projects, the hiring of specialty doctors, and detox and rehabilitation services.

Senators also adopted provisions for a local slaughter house, upward adjustments in the cost-of-living-allowance for retirees and the per pupil cost for charter schools, as well as other amendments.

Significant debate took place over Guam's finances, including the use of audited fiscal year 2022 surpluses to support some initiatives above.

Sen. James Moylan stated Wednesday that an amendment to initiate the process to construct the Guam Customs Satellite Inspection, Holding, Secured Sterile Facility Area had failed.

This provision would have utilized $2 million out of the audited surplus to fund the architectural and engineering design for the facility.

"The A & E would be the first step in finally getting the construction of this facility rolling, and while I recognize some of the concerns from my colleagues that federal grants and not local funds should be pursued to fund the A & E and eventually the facility, the reality is that the agency has been attempting to obtain the funds since 2018, and here we are today still waiting,” Moylan stated in a release about the amendment's failure.

“It was extremely disappointing the measure was quickly disposed of, especially when the Legislature needs to identify solutions to address the rising drug problem plaguing our community. This amendment would have been a great start while issuing a strong statement,” he added.

While several legislative offices who spoke with the Post said they expected the budget bill to pass, two sources confirmed that the vote would not be unanimous in supporting the measure.