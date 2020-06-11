Senators to vote on giving family violence victims a way out of rent agreements

Sen. Mary Torres is calling on her colleagues to support the Guam Safe Housing Act of 2020 following criticism that the legislation interferes with contracts between landlords and tenants.

In addition to calling for support, the senator characterized certain concerns expressed about the measure as an "anti-victim rhetoric."

Bill 214-35, or the Safe Housing Act, creates several safeguards for renters or tenants who become victims of domestic abuse. In part, the measure would allow victims to terminate lease agreements early without suffering legal or financial consequences. Other protections include nondisclosure requirements, lock-changing requirements and protections against eviction and liability. As some lawmakers noted during the debate on the bill last week, the legislation is necessary to expand protections to victims of domestic violence on island.

Leonard P. Campos, director of operations for RE/MAX Diamond Realty, argues in his written testimony the bill would mandate lease conditions that are not mutually acceptable and infringe on parties' rights to enter into contracts free of government interference.

"I believe this is a violation of the Contract Clause within the U.S. Constitution," Campos said.

But as Torres stated, 30 states and the District of Columbia have already enacted early termination laws.

"I'm merely proposing to add Guam to that list. In the meantime, landlords remain free to hold abusers accountable for damages on their property," Torres stated.

Campos was speaking on behalf of his clients – property owners. As director of operations at RE/MAX Diamond Realty, Campos said he is responsible for overseeing more than 500 property management accounts.

Most property owners depend on the rental income to pay mortgages and property expenses, according to Campos. While Bill 214 does require payment within 90 days of vacating a rental in case of early lease termination, Campos argues that many owners cannot wait 90 days to receive their rent and don't have the resources to cover damages made by tenants.

"However, companies with a broad portfolio of rental units will chalk this up as additional expenses and adjust their rental rates to account for the extra cost. The bill, if passed, ultimately leads to increased rental rates and further hardship for already struggling property owners," Campos stated.

Torres said the 90-day period was determined after reviewing a summary of state and local laws providing housing rights to victims of violence. The public was invited to comment on this provision since October 2019, she added.

"No bill is perfect, but after multiple public notices, a public hearing, and full deliberation on the floor, I can't help that some are just discovering this bill now," Torres said. "In the meantime, let's not lose focus of this measure's intent - to protect our victims of violence."

Campos also raises due process concerns in relation to the bill's requirements. According to Campos, Bill 214 removes due process for the accused by allowing the alleged victim to place financial lease burdens on the accused, while only requiring a police report or statements from a medical or mental health professional to trigger the conditions of the bill. The substitute version of the bill also specifies a restraining order as one of the documents tenants can provide landlords as evidence of abuse.

'Resources are better spent focusing on nonprofit family violence organizations'

Campos also states that statistics show 50% or more of family violence cases are dropped or not prosecuted, but doesn't cite the statistics he is referring to. However, he acknowledges this can be due to many reasons, including a lack of evidence or reconciliation of the parties.

Another potential reason for prosecutors dropping charges is when victims recant their accusations.

"Accusers often recant in domestic violence cases. The reasons vary. They can be economic; if the victim relies on her abuser for shelter or financial support. It can be the result of a change of heart or pure manipulation," according to a January article from the Justice Family Center Alliance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also shone a spotlight on domestic violence, with cases rising worldwide as lockdown procedures trap victims with their abusers, according to the Guardian. As the public defender noted in testimony supporting Bill 214, lease agreements also leave victims tied to their abusers.

Campos ultimately states that resources are better spent focusing on nonprofit family violence organizations or expanding government support for victims rather than creating "another victim - the property owner."

"I ask opponents of this bill: how long should victims have to wait before it's 'okay' for them to escape?," Torres stated in her response to Campos. "How much violence do you require to make early termination acceptable? If history is any indicator, waiting until an abuser is behind bars is far too late — and that's why passage of this bill is necessary."

Bill 214 has been placed on the voting file.