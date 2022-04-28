Senators to vote on measure GDOE seniors need to graduate

Two school-year-related bills critical to the Guam Department of Education and graduating high school seniors have proceeded past debate in the Guam Legislature and are now set for voting.

Bill 286-36 would waive the 180 instructional days required for school years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, while Bill 287-36 would waive the service-learning requirement for high school students.

The bills proceeded without too much discussion, although amendments were successfully added to both measures.

For Bill 287, the language was amended to specify that graduating high school students, rather than all high school students, were exempt from the service learning requirements during school Years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

On Bill 286, an amendment was added that would require GDOE to submit a report to the Legislature detailing learning loss, interventions and outcomes of all high schools students enrolled from 2020 to 2023. The report is due by June 2023.

These amendments were proffered by Sen. Sabina Perez.

Both bills were introduced at the request of GDOE in light of challenges meeting instructional days and service-learning mandates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Joanne Brown said she supported the reporting requirement for Bill 286 "primarily because there does need to be a process of seeing how can we improve in the event something similar like this happens."

"I've seen how other schools ... have been able to minimize the adverse impact upon students in terms of learning loss. Because they're smaller, they're much more effective but at the same time they don't have anywhere the finances or the resources the Department of Education has, or the personnel the Department of Education has," Brown said, adding that this brings up the question of whether GDOE is "too big" to move as quickly as it needs to in certain situations.

"Perhaps at some point, it will have to be dealt with," Brown said.

Another bill that proceeded to third reading for voting later was Bill 267-36, which would amend administrative rules and regulations "relative to establishing a fair process for resolving" utility ratepayer disputes. This measure was sponsored by Perez and Sen. Telo Taitague.

Senators are also now set to vote on Bill 245-36, which would extend the effective date for Guam's paper bag ban for retail and wholesale establishments. This measure was introduced by Perez.