The Guam Legislature will meet again on Wednesday for voting on bills debated during this latest session.

Among the actions, lawmakers took last week before heading into recess was to advance several bills into the third reading file, including Bill 214-36, legislation that would provide a $25 million match for the Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP.

LEAP is intended to offer forgivable loans for pandemic-hit tourism businesses and other employers that were left out of federal aid packages. It is patterned after the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and if local employers use the money to cover mainly payroll, the loan forgiveness clause of the program will apply.

The governor has already dedicated $25 million for the program out of the American Rescue Plan. The General Fund share authorized by Bill 214 will increase funding for the program to up to $50 million in total.

Before placing the bill into the third reading file, lawmakers amended Bill 214 by mandating the disclosure of businesses or organizations that received LEAP loans and the number of jobs retained as a result of the loan.

Trust fund for opioid settlement

Another major bill debated in the session was Bill 204-36. This measure would create a trust fund for opioid settlement awards and establish an advisory council to direct the use of these funds.

The bill is part of ensuring compliance with settlement agreements and judgments arising from multi-state lawsuits brought against opioid manufacturers, firms and distributors who profited from the opioid epidemic.

Guam may receive up to $14 million over 18 years as a result of the litigation. The funds are expected to first arrive in mid-2022.

Lifting ban on gun silencers

Earlier in session, lawmakers also debated a bill to lift the local ban on gun silencers. Amendments were introduced to limit the use of silencers to just law enforcement for training, but these ultimately failed.

The bill does not incorporate suggestions from the Guam Police Department, which asked that, in addition to federal requirements, there be a corresponding local statute for the purchase, possession and use of noise-reduction devices, as well as other requests.

Two measures related to rules and regulations for adoption agencies are also up for decision - Bill 179-36 and Bill 206-36.

Lawmakers have also adopted several resolutions during session, including resolutions that support federal bills that recognize Agent Orange or radiation exposure on Guam, and a resolution that calls for a moratorium on deep seabed mining.