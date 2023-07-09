The latest breakdown of American Rescue Plan funds released by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research has two senators concerned over whether the money can be spent in time, notably $160 million the governor reserved for a new hospital.

Sens. Telo Taitague and Chris Barnett suggested the funds can be put to better use before time runs out.

The Eagles Field area of Mangilao was eyed to become the home for a new hospital and medical complex. But after several controversies and issues surrounding the selection of the site, the area no longer is under consideration.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero set aside about $182 million from ARP funds to help build a new hospital facility. It was whittled down to about $160 million but remains the largest single item among ARP funds still available.

The governor said the money would only cover property preparation and infrastructure installation for the new hospital, although that was when Eagles Field was still on the table. Costs may change depending on a new site.

According to the ARP report submitted to the Legislature this week, which tracks funding as of June 30, a balance of about $224 million remains among the various categories allotted ARP funding, including the new hospital.

The ARP funds under the governor's authority are Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Adelup has until the end of December 2024 to obligate the funds and until the end of December 2026 to spend them.

Alternative plans

Taitague stated in a news release that the latest ARP report highlights that some agencies may be struggling to spend allocations.

"I think we need to start preparing alternative plans so that we don’t lose out on the millions of dollars left in these accounts," Taitague stated in the release. "With no clear direction on a new hospital facility, it’s time to consider what happens next with the $160 million remaining in (ARP) funds for a new (Guam Memorial Hospital)."

Barnett said the people are critical of Adelup for sitting on funds for a "pie in the sky political project" when there are great needs to address on Guam.

"I'm worried that it looks like we are having trouble spending ARP funds. Given the shelf life attached ... and the many challenges facing our community, I don't know why we aren't using these funds to raise the standard of government services to our people," Barnett stated in a news release.

Concerns cited

Both Taitague and Barnett aired concerns with the report, particularly over the use of terms such as "miscellaneous" to describe expense categories.

"While I’m appreciative of the administration following the law, I encourage them to be more forthcoming with the 'miscellaneous' allocations and expenditures," Taitague stated in her release. "This month’s ... report shows the Department of Land Management has more than $400,000 in unspent miscellaneous allocations and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission has nearly $700,000 in unspent miscellaneous allocations."

Taitague stated she's interested in having a basic idea of what the miscellaneous allocations are. She said the Office of the Governor and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor show a combined $1.8 million in miscellaneous allocations, while the Guam Police Department had about $2.39 million in unspent miscellaneous allocations.

"I think we need to explore how to make these 'miscellaneous' allocations more of a priority," Taitague added.

She stated in her release that while the reports are "subject to the whim of those who prepare them," every dollar counts and the Legislature has a right to know what the funds are for and when they will be spent.

Barnett said people will have a difficult time making sense of the report and its overboard terms for expenditures.

"I doubt they have the time to go to the Department of Administration to access the AS400 or send a FOIA request like their senators have to do," Barnett stated in his release. "Let's not lose sight of our obligation to inform our people and keep transparency at the forefront of all we do and I beg Adelup, in good faith, to please stop making finding the truth so difficult."