Senators vote 12-3 to cancel primary election

A bill seeking to cancel Saturday's primary election is now just awaiting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's signature, after senators voted to pass it Thursday night.

The vote was 12-3. Most senators voted for the cancellation amid increased COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases.

The three who voted against canceling the Aug. 29 primary election were Sens. Wil Castro, Louise Muna and Kelly Marsh.

"I do believe that we can do more to safeguard the life and safety of those who chose to come out and vote in the primary or general elections if in fact it is what you want to do. If the political will is there," Castro said during the emergency session.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' Bill 391 now goes to the governor, who's expected to sign it immediately.

The governor asked senators to cancel the primary election, at the request of the Guam Election Commission.

The speaker's bill would allow all primary election candidates to advance to the November general election.

"Every vote counts and I want to ensure our people that this august body acknowledges that," the speaker said in session. But she said the COVID-19 cases have gone up since a similar vote in July.

As of Thursday, Guam recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths, increased hospitalizations and confirmed cases of more than 1,000.

GEC said it's no longer confident it would be able to conduct a safe election in the middle of a pandemic and a lockdown. It said canceling the primary races would give it more time to prepare for the Nov. 3 general election with health and safety protocols.

'Right to live' or 'right to vote'

GEC Chairman Mike Perez, a Republican, told senators during a committee of the whole that the primary election should be postponed, stressing at the same time that "voting is not a social gathering" but a "fundamental right."

Perez said some issues with election logistics have been addressed since Friday night.

The check and balance with regard to health and safety protocol are with Public Health, he said.

GEC Vice Chairperson Alice Taijeron, a Democrat, said the only option now is to cancel the primary election.

"We have the right to vote. But we also have the right to live," she said. "I am pleading with the Legislature and to the community to understand that this is greater than us and we have no weapons to fight this invisible enemy. We are at war here. We cannot see our enemy."

AG opinion

Prior to the emergency session, senators received Attorney General Leevin Camacho's opinion stating that although the 2020 primary election has begun, the Legislature has the authority to cancel a primary election.

And the Guam Legislature has the authority to decide on what to do with the 2,284 ballots that have been cast, the AG stated.

GEC officials said they will meet to discuss the fate of the 2,284 early votes.

"To outright throw out 2,220 votes or change the rules of the game for contested positions where it may create an unfair advantage or materially compromise one candidacy is just not right," Castro said.

3rd time

If the bill becomes law, it would be the third time in at least 26 years that a primary election has been canceled on Guam. Primary races were canceled in 1994 and 2006, the AG said.

Senators and other officials on Thursday agreed that the general election cannot be canceled or postponed, unless the Organic Act is amended.

Sens. Kelly Marsh, Telo Taitague and Mary Torres proffered separate amendments that were adopted, including Taitague's deletion of the mail-in voting process.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said GEC won't be able to implement this process in time for the Nov. 3 general election.

There will be in-office absentee voting or early voting for the November polls.

Reversal of view

Thursday night's vote comes just six weeks after a similar bill from Sens. James Moylan and Therese Terlaje that was defeated, with a vote of 10-4 with one excused absence at the time.

Moylan said it's unfortunate that most senators voted against a similar bill in July, which wouldn't have thrown out the window early votes.

"It is an action that this Legislature could have avoided if they placed politics aside last month and voted using the foresight of what many saw coming," he said.

Senators who changed their stance said the COVID-19 situation has gotten worse, and Guam is now back to a lockdown order and Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

For about five hours on Thursday, prior to voting, senators discussed the bill with the AG and officials from GEC and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

They said merely postponing the primary election at this time would already conflict with law-mandated deadlines for the general election.

The continued lockdown and return to PCOR1 would now also make it harder to secure the participation of trained precinct officials, temporary election workers, and other election vendors, GEC and senators said.

In the middle of Thursday's emergency session, Sen. Amanda Shelton asked for a moment of silence after the announcement of a 10th COVID-19 related death on Guam.