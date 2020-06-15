Government of Guam employees and retirees, and their families could have a multiple choice of health insurance providers beginning fiscal year 2022 now that Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje’s Bill 366-35 (LS) has passed the Legislature with a vote of 8-6.

For years, the Legislature has teetered to and from the idea of providing multiple insurance providers for government of Guam employees and retirees, and their families.

The cost to taxpayers was always at the center of the debate. Bill 366 will also “place the financial impact of choice upon GovGuam employees and not taxpayers,” according to a press release.

Bill 366-35 would provide health insurance choice for GovGuam employees and their families, which is the largest single coverage network on the island of Guam, for public employees, private sector spouses and dependents, and retirees.

If signed into law the bill would allow those in the network to choose the health insurance option that best suits their health needs, the release stated.

The bill as substituted by Terlaje was amended to ensure that it does not affect the upcoming fiscal year, preserving existing health insurance negotiations which are happening right now for fiscal year 2021 and removing any budgetary impact from fiscal year 2021 budget.

The media had widely reported at the beginning of the fiscal year problems with the transition to a new health insurance provider, which was a first time insurance provider for the contract. As noted by a study from the National Institutes of Health, changes in health insurance led to consistent negative medical outcomes for those insured including death, the release stated. This was also the first time a non-local insurance company had been chosen instead of recirculating that money in the local economy.

“This bill will ensure the best possible healthcare options for thousands of families and help those suffering from illness and injury,” said Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje. “When our family members are sick, they should be able to concentrate on their health and not on navigating a health insurer they did not choose. Our health is a priceless resource.”

“Today, on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we also gave thousands of our manamko’ the ability to choose the best healthcare insurance plan for them. We also have given this choice to thousands of children and foster children, who are among the most vulnerable in our community. Together we will take this momentum and work with administration to expand health insurance even more, to include those uninsured in the private sector in a fiscally responsible manner.”