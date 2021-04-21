Senators want adjusted budget that accounts for incoming federal funds

Five Republican lawmakers are proposing the governor change the current fiscal year budget to account for more than $600 million that Congress has authorized for local discretionary spending.

Sen. Telo Taitague, the author of Bill 124-36, said in a release that the measure aims to foster collaboration between the legislative and executive branches of government.

"Because the government of Guam operates based on an annual spending plan, it is critical for Adelup and the legislature to work together on the use of both local and federal resources," Taitague stated.

If the measure is enacted into law, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero would be required to make adjustments to both revenue projections and appropriations made in the fiscal year 2021 budget, by submitting a bill to senators within 30 days.

"Policymakers should not be left in the dark with respect to how the governor plans to spend the additional $600 million-plus – and the legislature should be informed regarding any decision to modify appropriations authorized in the annual Budget Act," said Taitague. "Going forward, the use of these funds must be consistent with priorities established by both the governor and the legislature."

Requests for a portion of these funds have already been submitted, with agencies like the Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Economic Development Authority providing some details of their specific proposals. Gov. Leon Guerrero has also publicly stated her intent to earmark about half of the federal subsidy to build a new public hospital and health care center.

Little information beyond that is known on how the balance will be spent, Taitague's office stated.

"Substituting local appropriations may result in the use of limited local taxpayer funds for areas that were not discussed or approved by the legislature," a portion of the findings and intent of Bill 124 states. "As proposed, this act intends to responsibly account for U.S. taxpayer dollars while eliminating opportunities for local funds to be used for purposes other than those authorized by the annual Budget Act."

The legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Tony Ada, Chris Duenas, Joanne Brown and Frank Blas.