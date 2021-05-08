Senators want RISE, health care among priorities for $660M

The implementation of a local financial relief program, expanded health care services and various infrastructure upgrades are some of the items lawmakers have included in their priority list for the governor for the $660 million anticipated to come from the American Rescue Plan.

"We are presenting the governor an opportunity to unite with the entire Legislature on general priorities so that, going forward, we will put all of our energy into implementation instead of confrontation," Speaker Therese Terlaje stated in a press release.

The listing includes $68 million in direct individual and family assistance, including $30 million to implement the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Program, known as RISE. There have been repeated calls to implement the program, which was enacted last term and promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint tax filers.

In addition to the RISE program, lawmakers reserved $35 million for the Small Business Pandemic Assistance Program and Guam Economic Development Authority programs, as well as $3 million for the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families program.

Health care and infrastructure

But the largest chunks that senators carved out of the ARP money would go to expanding health care services, more than $233 million, and infrastructure and technology upgrades, more than $341 million.

Lawmakers want about $6.4 million to go to the Department of Public Health and Social Services in order to ensure the continuity of services for senior citizens, to support inspections and safety monitoring of business establishments, to ensure health licensing boards fulfill mandates to vet health professionals through the expanded licensing process, and to maximize Medicaid and Medically Indigent Program coverage.

By far, the largest single item would go to Guam Memorial Hospital. Lawmakers want $22 million to support the existing facility and $200 million as an advance to fund a new facility - $100 million less than what the governor proposed.

Another item is $4.5 million for the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center for mental health and detoxification services, and $170,000 to the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

About $52 million was identified for the Guam Waterworks Authority to avert immediate rate increases and fund sewer line repairs and the expansion of the septic tank elimination program.

To support tourism recovery and to supplement revenue losses in the Tourism Attraction Fund, lawmakers set aside $38 million for the Guam Visitors Bureau in their priority list. The Mayors' Council of Guam would get $7 million for beautification projects and $6 million would go to the Guam Regional Transit Authority to purchase new buses and vans and to finance fleet maintenance, as well as operational needs.

Another $30 million was listed for the Department of Public Works, primarily to repair roads and advance the Village Streets Master Plan.

Coinciding with recent discussions around the need to better address historic findings and sites, lawmakers carved out $18 million for the Department of Parks and Recreation, partly to help the State Historic Preservation Office hire more archaeologists.

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission and Guam Ancestral Lands Commission would receive $25 million and $1.5 million, respectively, to support infrastructure at CLTC properties and to help the GALC with its mission to assist ancestral landowners.

Some technology upgrade-related funding priorities include $15 million for the Department of Land Management to upgrade its data systems, and $9 million to the Department of Administration to upgrade or replace the aged AS400 financial management system, as well as to address other issues.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation would receive $10 million under the senators' priority list, for equipment upgrades.

Lawmakers want to set aside $5 million for the Guam Police Department and $4.6 million to the Guam Fire Department for equipment purchases and contractual services.

The Department of Corrections would receive $20 million to implement its master plans and for equipment, including a new facility. Another $10 million was carved out for the Judiciary of Guam to support the timely resolution of cases and upgrade the judiciary's data systems.

Solid-waste-related initiatives include nearly $3 million to ensure revenue bond requirements for the Layon Landfill expansion, and $27 million for Ordot dump closure and post-closure costs. As COVID-19 significantly impacted Guam Solid Waste Authority revenues, lawmakers set aside $8.8 million for the agency, with the intention that some of that money will also go toward building up the agency for mandatory trash collection.

Lawmakers listed several other priorities, including $3.2 million to streamline and upgrade government services.

Meeting next week

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has asked to meet with lawmakers May 11 to discuss their priorities for the $660 million.

Leon Guerrero wrote to the Legislature on April 19, seeking a meeting and requesting a list of legislative priorities by April 30.

Lawmakers requested additional information from the governor, which did not come before the deadline, although they promised to submit a list regardless, with some adjustments.