A bipartisan group of senators wants to deny reemployment rights for government of Guam workers who resign instead of taking a drug test.

Currently, a classified employee of the government of Guam is allowed to be reinstated to their previous position or be hired at a comparable job in the same department for up to four years, provided the employee resigned in good standing. Bill 123-36, authored by Sen. Tony Ada, would require workers to submit to any announced government sponsored drug test for their position before resigning, or "forfeit" their privilege to be reemployed.

"No GovGuam employee, however, should be able to invoke reemployment rights after resigning from a job because he or she wants to avoid taking a drug test," stated Sen. Ada. "This loophole must be closed and Bill No. 123-36 is designed to do just that. Employees who resign subsequent to the announcement of drug testing must undergo such testing in order to be placed on a reemployment list."

The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Joanne Brown, Frank Blas, Sabina Perez, Chris Duenas, Telo Taitague and Clynt Ridgell.