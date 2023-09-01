Lawmakers are considering a three-month delay on a shift toward self-insurance for the government of Guam’s health plan rather than a yearlong stall.

An extra 7% surcharge would be added to health insurance premiums to build up a reserve fund, according to a bill that was entertained on the legislative session floor Thursday.

Health care providers and now members of the legislative minority Republican caucus have been calling for a delay on GovGuam’s move to directly cover the costs of health insurance, rather than contracting coverage out to a health insurance company.

A substituted version of Republican minority leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr.’s Bill 154-37 would require the existing contract for government of Guam employee and retiree health insurance to roll over until the end of December. It would also require more informational briefings for those on the GovGuam health plan in the lead-up to that date.

Blas said the 90-day extension would be allowable within the terms of the government's current health insurance contract. But the senator himself objected to an additional 7% “reserve fund surcharge” that was added onto the bill by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes’ Committee on Human Resources, which Blas sits on as co-chair.

He said it was improper for lawmakers “to say, ‘Oh, by the way, from now until Dec. 31, we want you, GovGuam, to increase … the current premiums by 7% to build a fund that (the administration) should have already thought about, should have already put in place.'”

A motion by Blas to substitute the bill with a version lacking the 7% surcharge failed.

Sen. Joanne Brown asked Barnes whether the extra 7% would be charged to employees or retirees, and what was the purpose of the charge.

Barnes said, from her understanding, GovGuam and employees would have to pay the surcharge.

As for the surcharge, Barnes said, “I'm not a part of the negotiating team, but I'm going to try. The 7% (would be) billed in fiscal … 2024 premiums” and postponement of the start date for fiscal 2024 would leave the reserve fund short of what it needed.

The need to build up a reserve was raised by those who testified with concerns about the self-insurance plan.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post that the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration didn't draft, or participate in drafting, either version of Bill 154.

However, a news release from the Office of the Governor from last week stated that “premiums paid by GovGuam employees and the government contribution toward those premiums will be set aside in an account to build up a reserve that can be used to further drive down premiums in subsequent years rather than belonging to private shareholders.”

Sen. Chris Duenas called the 7% a “tax on premiums” and an “outright admission that they can’t even afford to do this.”

Slow progress

There was more confusion aired than questions answered, however, as lawmakers set to debate the bill Thursday morning.

An attempt to call administration officials in to the Legislature to answer questions about the upcoming self-insured government health plan stalled after over half of the nine Democratic lawmakers failed to appear and the remainder opposed the move.

Though the session was set to begin at 10 a.m., only Barnes, Sens. Will Parkinson and Sabina Perez, and Speaker Therese Terlaje had appeared as of 11:30 a.m., with Sen. Amanda Shelton arriving around 11:45 a.m.

Republican Sen. Tom Fisher at one point motioned for a “call of the house,” requesting that the doors of the Session Hall be shut and that all those not present for roll call be arrested.

“We are talking about the health care, the well-being of tens of thousands of people here on Guam – the elderly, the young people with preexisting conditions, people with families, and children that have preexisting conditions,” he said. “And while we are talking about this bill, I just have to note the people of Guam need to know that more than 50% of the Democratic caucus cannot be bothered to be here today to discuss this.”

Fisher's motion ultimately failed.

After several prolonged recesses, Barnes called for senators to reconsider the motion to go into the Committee of the Whole and call in administration officials, including Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, to respond to questions about the new insurance scheme.

The motion passed, with Parkinson objecting.

Discussion was ongoing as of press time Thursday, with Birn and the health insurance negotiation team appearing to testify.

Birn told lawmakers that the decision to move to self-insurance came after weighing a number of different options to deal with rising health insurance costs.

“For the last few years, the cost of medical insurance has increased, on an average, I would say somewhere between 10%, 12%, 15% a year,” he said. “Medical costs increase – that’s not really within our control – as medical procedures improve. Naturally, the equipment, the supplies and the process becomes more expensive.”

A rate schedule provided by Paco-San Agustin showed that premiums for TakeCare Insurance Co. customers under the new self-insurance plan will generally stay the same, while customers with Calvo's SelectCare will see savings.