After addressing legislation that would extend the liquid fuel tax moratorium another six months, lawmakers on Tuesday discussed a measure that would extend the power bill credit program enacted in July. The former, Bill 358-36, is intended to help push down gas prices at the pump. The latter, Bill 357-36, is meant to help ratepayers contend with higher power bills.

Bill 358 is now waiting for a vote on whether it should pass. Bill 357 remains in the Committee of the Whole, as lawmakers continue to discuss another bill in committee. But a motion to recommend that Bill 357 be placed on file for later voting did pass Tuesday.

Introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje, Bill 357 would utilize about $26 million in excess fiscal 2022 general fund revenues to extend the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program another five months. November was the last month the credits applied, which should have reflected in December billings.

"(Fiscal year 2022), as we've found in the (General Fund Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report), recognized $103 million. We've used part of that in different appropriations and in the budget bill itself. And, we will continue to use that in this bill. And, there is still sufficient funds from FY 22 excess," Terlaje said Tuesday as she delivered her closing remarks on the bill.

The credit program provided $100 in credits each month for five months to Guam ratepayers. Excess credits, if any, would roll over to the next month. This is true for any credits remaining, even at the last month of the program, as they would be used until exhausted. In total, the credit program provided $500 in credits over five months. The extension promises to provide the same.

"It may not be enough for everyone's concerns or their abilities. And, for those families who are continuing to struggle, I just want to encourage them not to lose hope, to continue to consult with (the Guam Power Authority) regarding payment plans, regarding home audits on the power consumption in your homes and GPA's energy rebates, ... and to contact the Guam Relief Center if you might be eligible, as a renter or a homeowner, for their programs," Terlaje added.

Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced a similar measure, Bill 359-36. He withdrew his bill Tuesday, recognizing that the speaker's bill fulfilled the purpose of his bill. However, San Agustin was added as a co-sponsor to Bill 357.

Hazardous waste ban

While the Legislature addressed the credit extension bill Tuesday afternoon, in the morning, senators took on legislation proposing to further regulate hazardous waste disposal. As initially proposed, Bill 360-36 would have appended to a list of prohibited hazardous waste activities the use of open burn and open detonation for the disposal of hazardous waste and the import or transshipment of hazardous waste into Guam.

The bill as introduced garnered wide support during its public hearing, but lawmakers also heard concerns about how it would negatively impact hazardous waste disposal in neighboring islands, as well as Guam's ability to safely deal with unexploded found ordnance. An amended version of Bill 360 banned open burning specifically, but allowed for the open detonation of World War II ordnance until Guam found a safer alternative for disposal. Otherwise, open detonation is prohibited.

The amended bill also specifically banned only the importation of hazardous waste. But on Tuesday, Sen. Sabina Perez, the bill's author, proffered an amendment that struck out that line as well.

"The reason being is that, in looking at the definition of hazardous waste, it incorporates a whole list of items that need to be vetted more fully. So, I would like to suspend that in the bill," Perez said.

Bill 360 is on file for later voting.