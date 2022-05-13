A day after the Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero administration announced pay raises for teachers, principals and other educators, at an estimated cost of at least $30 million, senators reviewing the Guam Department of Education budget for fiscal year 2023 saw one glaring issue: Funding for the just-announced raises is not included in the spending proposal.

During the hearing Thursday on GDOE's fiscal 2023 budget request, the biggest concern senators had was where the money for the educators' pay raise would come from.

Senators were concerned upon hearing that for the current fiscal year, which has more than four months remaining, GDOE will need to find $10 million to be able to fund the pay raises set to take effect May 23.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I'm really, really concerned about where the $10 million balance is going to come from for FY22 and then the $30 million balance for FY23. It's not addressed in writing in this budget request," said Sen. Telena Nelson, chair of the legislative committee on education.

Nelson noted that the general interpretation of the educator pay raise is that it's a "done deal," but there is no funding source.

"The general public interpretation would be that teachers are going to get their pay, right? And it's a done deal. But we haven't even begun discussion on how are they going to get it – where the money is coming from. Is the governor going to find the money for you? Is GDOE going to absorb it? And so those are my concerns. And I'd really like to ensure that this is executed properly so that they do get what they're owed," Nelson said.

'You're going to need a genie in a bottle'

While there was mention of excess revenues in the general fund, and even the possibility of using the American Rescue Plan relief grant to fund the pay raises in the interim, Sen. Telo Taitague indicated that getting the money from the general fund would be more like wishful thinking.

"You're going to need a genie in a bottle because I could tell you right now the $68 million in excess revenue for FY22 is almost spent, it's almost gone," Taitague said.

She said, of the $68 million, public safety pay raises alone would eat up $20 million and $25 million would go toward addressing the deficit and other items, so there isn't room for $30 million for educator raises out of this funding.

"You can forget FY21 excess revenue of the $62 million, that's already gone," Taitague said. "I really don't know where we're going to get this money to pay for it."

The Legislature would need to appropriate the $10 million or the governor would need transfer authority to make the funding available through the general fund. Either way would require legislation, according to discussions at the hearing.

GDOE submitted its fiscal 2023 budget request at $268.3 million, but that number did not include the estimated $30 million for educator pay raises.

Raises will cost more than estimated $30M

However, it appears that GDOE may need a lot more than $30 million.

According to the Department of Administration, the pay raises would impact 1,925 employees at GDOE. For teachers alone, DOA estimated a 20% increase would cost $30.4 million.

Throughout the budget hearing, education officials and senators repeatedly threw out that number as an overall cost. However, other items must be factored into the actual cost of the raises:

• 20% in pay raises for administrators.

• 15% in a new "work pay differential" for school principals at all levels.

• 10% in a new "work pay differential" for assistant school principals at all levels.

• Adjustment of base salaries to incorporate the 20% raise into the creation of new educator positions, 92 of which are teacher positions.

• The 1,500 employees who could get raises in the middle of next fiscal year.

Federal funds not likely

GDOE officials met with U.S. Department of Education officials last night to see if federal funding can cover the costs for the current fiscal year.

However, it was noted that funding the educator pay raises in the long term would be part of personnel costs covered by the local budget.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department needs to check whether federal funds can be used for the raises. At the same time, he said as a reminder, that GDOE had planned to use federal funds for projects such as repairing school facilities. These projects were omitted from the local budget request.

Nelson noted that she was open to another budget hearing once GDOE and the Guam Education Board amend their budget request to include the pay raises.

Prior to this meeting, Nelson encouraged GDOE to include the cost for fiscal 2023 as well.