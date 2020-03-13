Senior care home restricting visitors

St. Dominic's Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights is restricting visitors as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of COVID-19; however, two suspected cases await test results as of Thursday afternoon.

The Guam Daily Post was told a memo would be posted on the senior home's Facebook page stating a restriction on visitors including family members, volunteers and trainees would take effect Thursday and remain in place until the concerns ease.

About 60 seniors currently live at the center.

While the facility is taking extra precautions to limit outside visitors, patients from the Skilled Nursing Unit – a long-term care facility under Guam Memorial Hospital and located just down the street from St. Dominic's – are being moved to the senior care home and GMH. The SNU is being prepared to serve as Guam's "isolation treatment area" for future COVID-19 cases, said Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

In the mainland United States, senior centers and assisted-care living facilities have taken similar measures and some have "self-isolated" due to COVID-19 concerns and the vulnerability of elderly persons to the pneumonia-like disease.

St. Dominic's Senior Care Home was opened in July 1987 and the majority of its first residents came from Guam Memorial hospital, according the its website. More than 600 seniors and families have been served at St. Dominic's during their more than 30-year history.