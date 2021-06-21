Senior centers not ready to reopen

While the governor has allowed senior citizen centers to reopen as early as July 1, mayors said the facilities won't be able to welcome back the elderly until about Oct. 1 because of health and safety concerns that include lack of air filtration systems, leaky roofs and social distancing adjustments.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, however, said the four adult day care centers, including the dementia care center, could reopen earlier than the other senior citizen centers.

The senior citizen centers still do not have air filtration systems that are now federally required in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, Alig said.

Funding to buy the needed equipment, he said, is being addressed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said prior to the pandemic the senior citizen center in his village had more than 120 registered participants, with 60 to 80 attending on a regular basis. But because of the 6-foot social distancing pandemic guideline, the facility would be able to accommodate only 40 people at a time.

Further adjustments need to be made so that no one is turned away, he said.

"We don't have enough room to return to pre-pandemic capacity while incorporating the safety measures such as distancing and spacing, additional staff to clean and disinfect," the Sinajana mayor said. "We also requested air filters many months ago in anticipation and have yet to hear anything."

Centers also still need other equipment, supplies and staff training, Alig said.

"Oct. 1 reopening is not set in stone. We could reopen the centers earlier than that. We'd like to be able to reopen safely. We're looking at a phased-in approach, wherein we reopen senior citizen centers one at a time," Alig told The Guam Daily Post.

The other option is to open all the senior citizen centers at the same time.

"We're working closely with Public Health's Division of Senior Citizens on the safe reopening of centers," Alig said. "We hope that the division will be able to present these options to the governor's office."

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, who's been in office for six months, said the Inalåhan centers have cracks on the roofs so water comes in every time it rains, and this was a problem prior to the pandemic.

"Public Health said there's already purchase orders for the roof repairs, so we're waiting for that," he said. "Until the roofs are fixed, we can't have our senior citizens here for safety reasons. We don't want them to be here and then have buckets on the floor catching the water from the roof. It's not safe for everyone."

Hofmann said the senior citizens are used to being independent in such matters as getting their coffee and their water, sharing their snacks or touching multiple surfaces, but pandemic health guidelines could change that when the centers reopen.

"I know it can be done and with the pools of funds available and the requests already made, it's a waiting game for us," Hofmann said. "We want to open to full capacity and not have to turn anyone away."

Prior to the pandemic, he said, many of the centers were already at daily capacity.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday issued an executive order authorizing, but not mandating, that senior citizen centers reopen effective July 1.

But even with that, Alig said the mayors' council was surprised by the executive order's provision since there was no prior communication of that coming down. Nevertheless, he said, the mayors have been working with Public Health to reopen the centers for the elderly.

"Mayors want to be able to welcome back our manåmko'. We look forward to that because it's been more than a year, but we want to be able to do that safely," he said.

Mayors' office personnel assigned to the senior citizen centers prior to the pandemic have been so busy with increased food distribution needs and other pandemic-related duties that they have yet to get training for the safe operations of centers during a public health emergency.

"While people would say we had a whole year to prepare, these people were not sitting idly by. They're working every day," Alig said.

The volume of senior citizens needing food assistance increased by over 50% during the pandemic, he said.

Prior to the pandemic, the senior citizen centers were the place to be for many of Guam's elderly to spend time with their fellow seniors and participate in leisure activities such as playing bingo.

A large segment of the elderly population is now fully vaccinated, public officials have said.

Alig said the pandemic has required frequent surface cleaning and much deeper sanitizing, and the mayors' council is considering contracting out the services for sanitation as well as for equipment rental.

"I am against hiring more people. What we believe is a more practical and more fiscally responsible thing to do is contract out the cleaning and maintenance and rent tables and chairs because we don't need to hire more people, and we don't need additional storage," he said.

The same executive order lifted the moratorium on eviction and foreclosure proceedings, as well as allowing more people to skip travel quarantine upon arrival on Guam, including those also fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca and those with negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of arrival.