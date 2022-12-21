A man who pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a store in 2017 received a suspended 10-year sentence and two years of probation.

Jaxdino Rafael Kose appeared Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to be sentenced, five years after he and three others were arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of Hills Market.

Kose pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019 and the terms of the agreement called for a 10-year suspended sentence. But Assistant Attorney General Katherine Nepton recommended he serve the time because of violations of the plea deal.

"The plea agreement is very clear. The defendant was supposed to be available," Nepton said before adding Kose was supposed to cooperate with the government in a "very severe" 2018 case in which Kose was charged. However, the case was dismissed without prejudice months later.

Nepton then said Kose "absconded for almost two years."

"He was not in compliance with his plea agreement. The sentencing in this case should be 10 full years," said Nepton.

Kose's attorney, John Terlaje, admitted there was a time his client did not show up to probation appointments, but the violations filed in the robbery case had to do with not paying fees and committing another crime earlier this year.

Terlaje added Kose should be given the suspended sentence with a probationary period and pay the restitution.

Judge Alberto Tolentino agreed and gave Kose the 10-year sentence, all suspended, and two years of probation before telling Kose about how important it is he pay the restitution of $1,427.60.

"This is the one where the guy gets hit in the face ... by one of your co-actors. The poor guy had facial reconstruction or something but he can't prove up the rest of his damages and a $1,000 (judgement) is way less than what that guy suffered. So, he needs to get satisfaction somewhere somehow," Tolentino said.

2017 robbery

Three men entered the Hills Market in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, 2017, with two men wearing masks, while the third was unmasked. A fourth suspect allegedly waited outside in a getaway vehicle, documents state.

During the course of the robbery, the unmasked man entered the store first to create a distraction, followed by the two masked men. One of the masked men then used a tire iron to assault the store owner, court documents state. While the owner was restrained, the other masked suspect seized the cash register and all three then fled the store to the waiting getaway vehicle outside.

One of the men, Chris Tedtaotao, admitted while being questioned in connection to a different crime that he was one of the masked men and that he used a tire iron.

He then alleged Kose was the other masked man and Damian Pua Becka was the man not wearing a mask.

One of the other men, Sebastian Taman, further alleged Kose told him to drive to a jungle area in Yigo where the suspects ditched some articles of clothing and the cash register, which was later recovered.

According to Post files, Becka was sentenced a year ago by Tolentinoto to a one-year suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation.